Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Foresight Group - a leading regional private equity and infrastructure investment manager - has announced an equity investment, through the Investment Fund for Wales, into Assured Insights, a fast-growing and disruptive data analytics business.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

IFW – Foresight Equity Finance has invested alongside Assured Insight’s founders, as well as the Midlands Engine Investment Fund (“MEIF”), which is also operated by the British Business Bank. Foresight was appointed as fund manager to MEIF in 2018.

Assured Insights will use the funding to scale its operations, including opening a new office in South Wales where the Company plans to set up its data engineering hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Assured Insights has developed DataWorks which supports its clients in consolidating siloed data from business systems into a single, trusted platform. This platform is used to deliver easy to digest, reliable and performant core business metrics to the business, providing several use cases such as Business Intelligence, Analytics and Ai.

Data innovator Assured Insights sets sights on Wales growth after investment

Current customers include financial services companies and hospitality groups, including The Ivy Restaurant Group, Sucden Financial and Vernon Building Society.

Jon Singleton, Co-founder and CEO of Assured Insights, said: “Foresight has a strong track record of working with fast-growing businesses as they scale up and professionalise. We are pleased to select Foresight as our equity partner as we look to accelerate our growth trajectory.

“Assured Insights has discovered that most organisations find themselves in a position where their data capabilities don’t support their aspirations. There are many technologies and solutions which claim to help with this, however, these all rely on good quality data.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Achieving a state of data maturity which sees trusted data being available to the whole business is a big challenge for many companies. DataWorks, by Assured Insights, addresses this and builds a solid data foundation needed to support any modern, data proficient business. The simplicity of delivery, a competitive price point and quick delivery time makes DataWorks an obvious choice.”

Steve Galvin, Principal for IFW – Foresight Equity Finance, added: “Assured Insights is a tremendously exciting, fast-growing business with a hugely ambitious management team. Its new Welsh office will have a positive impact on the local economy through the creation of skilled jobs. We are thrilled to be supporting Assured Insights and look forward to partnering with the team on their growth journey.

“Businesses with multiple software systems are increasingly managing complex data sets and Assure Insights’ software is a step change in the market. By creating the data architecture and combining it with analytics and visualisation, the software provides an excellent end-to-end solution.”

Mark Sterritt, Director, Nations and Regions Investment Funds at the British Business Bank, said: “We are pleased to see the Investment Fund for Wales actively working for innovative businesses like Assured Insights, who are committed to expanding their operations in Wales, with the opening of their new Cardiff office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their activity in the market is impressive and we hope that our support will help them as they continue to scale.”

The £130 million Investment Fund for Wales (“IFW”) covers all areas of Wales and provides loans from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investment up to £5 million to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Investment fund for Wales is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across Northern Ireland. The Investment fund for Wales will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for Wales’ smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.

Foresight invests in promising, growing companies, providing equity or debt to meet the needs of founders, management teams and specialist lenders wherever they are on their journey. Foresight works with the growing companies it supports to enable founders and management teams to build resilient and prosperous companies that have a positive impact on the societies in which they operate.