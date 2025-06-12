United Kingdom

Urban gaps, driven by infrastructure, income, and digital skills in the UK call for urgent national and local action.

High-speed internet is a modern necessity, but new Ofcom and Parliamentary Committee data from Spring 2025 and Wolf River Electric shows that digital exclusion remains a pressing issue in several UK cities. This data highlights which urban areas still lack sufficient broadband coverage, underscoring persistent inequalities across the country.

The Reality of Broadband Inaccessibility in the UK

Despite strong national broadband coverage, some UK cities continue to lag behind in digital connectivity. Geography, housing infrastructure, economic disparity, and provider investment all contribute to these gaps. For many residents, poor internet access disrupts education, employment, and everyday tasks like accessing public services or connecting with loved ones.

Top 5 UK Cities With the Lowest Full-Fibre Broadband Coverage

Rank City Full-Fibre Coverage (%) Notes 1 Glasgow 57.8% Inner-city coverage remains inconsistent. 2 Blackpool 3.9% Among the worst nationally for full-fibre availability. 3 Burnley 12.1% Limited roll-out across residential areas. 4 Darlington 18.9% Full-fibre reach still well below average. 5 Middlesbrough 19.5% Patchy infrastructure in key neighbourhoods.

Why Are These Cities Still Disconnected?

Several factors contribute to low broadband access in these urban areas:

Socioeconomic Challenges : Lower-income cities like Blackpool and Burnley have limited private investment in broadband infrastructure due to perceived low profitability.

: Lower-income cities like Blackpool and Burnley have limited private investment in broadband infrastructure due to perceived low profitability. Aging Housing Stock : Many older homes and apartment blocks aren’t wired for full-fibre and lack upgrades from landlords or housing associations.

: Many older homes and apartment blocks aren’t wired for full-fibre and lack upgrades from landlords or housing associations. Infrastructure Gaps : Even in larger cities like Glasgow, broadband roll-out is uneven across postcodes, particularly in social housing estates.

: Even in larger cities like Glasgow, broadband roll-out is uneven across postcodes, particularly in social housing estates. Digital Literacy & Demand: In some cases, digital exclusion persists not due to lack of coverage but due to low awareness, skills, or trust in online services.

These overlapping issues reflect a deeper need for tailored, city-specific approaches to connectivity.

Recommendations to Improve Access in Cities

Prioritise cities with <50% full-fibre coverage in Project Gigabit funding rounds.

Partner with housing associations to retrofit fibre into older buildings.

Fund public awareness and digital training programs to boost uptake in underserved communities.

Create “broadband guarantee zones” where providers are incentivized to offer fair pricing and coverage across every postcode.

"Digital exclusion isn't only a rural problem, it’s urban too. Cities like Blackpool and Middlesbrough face a double burden: lack of infrastructure and low household adoption. Investment must be inclusive.

Urban councils, housing developers, and internet providers must collaborate. It’s not enough to build coverage. We must also make broadband affordable, accessible, and relevant to those who need it most,” says Tech Expert, Justin Nielsen from Wolf River Electric.

While the UK leads Europe in overall fibre roll-out, too many cities remain digitally disadvantaged. The data reveals where urgent investment and policy coordination are needed. In 2025, digital access should be a basic right, not a postcode lottery.