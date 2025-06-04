Dave’s Hot Chicken: Restaurant backed by Samuel L Jackson & Drake acquired in $1bil deal as UK expansion begins
The Los Angeles-born chain, which launched as a parking lot pop-up in 2017, has since exploded in popularity with around 310 locations globally. Its first UK restaurant opened in late 2024 on Shaftesbury Avenue in London’s West End, and more outlets are expected soon as part of a wider rollout across Britain and Ireland.
According to Yahoo! Finance, Dave’s has already sold the rights to over 1,000 franchise locations across the US, Middle East, and Canada. This year alone, the brand plans to open 155 new restaurants.
The company’s star-studded investor list includes Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, Usher, and Maria Shriver, helping to elevate the brand's image with its bold menu and street-style marketing. The London launch, operated by the Azzurri Group, marked Dave’s 250th store and was seen as the first step in a planned 60-location expansion across the UK and Ireland over the next seven years.
Roark Capital already owns Inspire Brands, which includes Dunkin’, Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Sonic, and Focus Brands, which controls Auntie Anne’s and Jamba Juice. Roark’s portfolio now tops $40 billion in assets.
However, the deal comes at a time of turbulence for Roark’s other major holding, Subway. According to QSR Magazine, Subway closed 631 outlets in the US last year, bringing its total to 19,502 — the first time in two decades the number has fallen below 20,000. At its 2015 peak, Subway had more than 27,000 stores.
Despite the decline, Subway remains the largest fast food chain in the US by store count, ahead of Starbucks (16,935) and McDonald’s (13,559).
