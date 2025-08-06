A popular organic nut butter has been urgently recalled across England after pieces of metal were found.

Daylesford Organic is recalling its 230g Cacao Double Nut Butter, batch code 230625, with a best-before date of February 2027. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) issued the recall alert on 6 August 2025, warning consumers not to eat the product due to safety concerns.

In a statement, the company said: “We are recalling Daylesford Organic Cacao Double Nut Butter because of a physical contamination risk in the product. This product may contain metal ball bearings which presents a choking hazard and makes it unsafe to eat.”

Customers who have purchased the product are advised not to consume it and to return it to the store where it was bought for a full refund. No receipt is required.

Daylesford Organic has also issued an official recall notice to customers, explaining the risk and what steps to take. The company is urging anyone with concerns to contact them on 01608 731 700.