de Novo Solutions CEO Joins FinTech Wales Advisory Panel to Champion Welsh Tech Growth

Mark Sweeny, CEO of de Novo Solutions appointed to the 2025 FinTech Wales Advisory Panel,

Mark Sweeny, Founder and Chief Executive of multi-award-winning technology company de Novo Solutions, has been appointed to the 2025 FinTech Wales Advisory Panel, a recognised group of technology experts tasked with guiding the future of Wales’s thriving fintech ecosystem.

An independent membership association and champion of the FinTech and Financial Services industry in Wales, Fintech Wales is a not-for-profit organisation with a mission to support and nurture fintech talent and businesses across the country. The newly appointed Advisory Panel will consist of 11 exceptional industry leaders, who will offer strategic insight, practical support and leadership, to ensure Wales continues to cement its place on the global fintech map.

Mark has been a passionate advocate for securing Wales’s place as a thriving tech hub; by championing tech apprenticeships, industry SMEs and collaboration with higher education providers. He also serves as a member of the Technology Connected Leadership Council, further cementing his position as a key player in Welsh technology and innovation. His additional responsibilities as FinTech Wales advisory panel member will enable him to share his knowledge and expertise with ambitious scaleups and startups in crucial sectors such as AI, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

Speaking about his new appointment, Mark said: “It’s an honour to be selected at such a pivotal time for fintech in Wales. The region is bursting with innovation and ambition, and I’m excited to help shape a future where local businesses are empowered to grow and lead. For me, this isn’t about competition—it’s about collaboration and putting Wales at the forefront of tech progress. I look forward to using this opportunity to collaborate with a wide range of leading industry figures from business, investment and education, so Wales can put its best foot forward and further build on its fast-growing reputation as a global centre for technological insight and excellence.”

Sarah Kocianski, CEO of FinTech Wales, added: “We’re delighted to welcome this outstanding group of experts to our Advisory Panel. Each individual brings real-world experience and specialist knowledge that will be invaluable to our members as they navigate the opportunities and challenges of scaling a fintech business in Wales. The panel will also help shape the strategic direction of FinTech Wales, ensuring we continue to meet the evolving needs of our ecosystem.”