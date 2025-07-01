Debunking five myths about education franchises – what business-minded investors really need to know

Frank Milner, president of Tutor Doctor

Frank Milner, president of global tutoring franchise Tutor Doctor, debunks five myths about education franchises.

When you think of education franchisees, you might picture someone with a background in teaching, stacks of worksheets on a desk and a room full of energetic children. And if you come from a business or corporate background, you might think: ‘That’s not really for me.’

But here’s the thing – in most cases, that perception couldn’t be further from the truth.

The education sector has evolved, yet still, a few common myths keep potential franchisees – particularly those not from an educational background – from exploring opportunities. So, let’s cut through the noise and tackle the five biggest misconceptions head on.

Here, Frank Milner, president of global tutoring franchise Tutor Doctor, helps put your mind at rest if you’re considering an investment in education in the not-too-distant future.

Myth #1: You need a background in teaching to succeed

This is probably the most common myth – and the most misleading.

Being a successful franchisee isn’t about your ability to stand in front of the classroom. It’s about leadership, strategic thinking and commercial know-how – the very skills you’ve likely built up over your career. In fact, many of our successful Tutor Doctor franchisees come from non-educational backgrounds. People have brought experience from finance and business development, and, thanks to the comprehensive training and ongoing support a franchisor offers, they have hit the ground running.

Remember – transferrable skills are your superpower here. If you’ve managed teams, balanced budgets or built client relationships, you’re already halfway there.

Myth #2: It’s all about kids – not business

Yes, you’ll be making a difference in the lives of young people – and that’s incredibly rewarding. But make no mistakes: this is a business, and a well-structured one at that.

Education franchises operate like any other service-based business. You’ll manage customer acquisition, marketing, staffing, client retention, performance metrics, financial planning – all within a proven framework. For someone used to running or managing a business, these tasks will feel very familiar.

What makes an education franchise stand out is the added layer of purpose. You’re not just driving profit – you’re also helping students reach their potential. For many franchisees, it’s a powerful combination that brings new meaning to their work.

Myth #3 – Education franchises don’t make serious money

This one couldn’t be further from the truth. The education market is growing rapidly – particularly in areas like private tutoring, supplementary education and lifelong learning. As demand rises, so too does the financial opportunity.

Franchisees benefit from recurring revenue models, strong client retention and a trusted brand – all of which contribute to long-term profitability. Take Tutor Doctor’s School Delivery Programme as an example: not only does it drive academic results, but it also provides consistent, contract-based revenue.

Doing good and doing well financially don’t have to be mutually exclusive. In fact, they can go hand in hand.

Myth #4 – You’re just following someone else’s script

It’s true that franchising gives you a model to work with – but that doesn’t mean you’re boxed in.

Think of it more like a launchpad than a rulebook. The proven systems, support and brand reputation reduce risk and give you a clear path to follow, but you’ll still have plenty of room to innovate. Whether it’s hiring your own team, developing local partnerships, or tailoring your community outreach, there’s lots of space to make it your own.

Many franchisees enjoy the balance: the freedom to grow their business their way, with the reassurance that they’re building on something that already works.

Myth #5 – It’s a lifestyle business, not a scalable one

Education franchises can absolutely support a balanced, flexible lifestyle. But don’t confuse that with limited potential.

In reality, it all depends on what you want to achieve. Some franchisees choose to stay local and hands-on, while others scale to multiple territories or move into area management roles. Tutor Doctor has franchisees who’ve expanded well beyond their first location, alongside the opportunity to invest in an empire builder model where you purchase three territories at once – all supported, of course, by scalable systems, technology and centralised support.

Lifestyle and growth aren’t either/or – they can go hand in hand. If anything, this model gives you the freedom to build the kind of business that fits your life and goals, whatever they may be.

So, to conclude, education franchises aren’t just for ex-teachers or people already in the education sector. They’re a serious opportunity for commercially minded individuals who want to build a business with purpose, scalability and long-term potential.

If you’ve been looking for a way to put your business skills to work while making a genuine impact in your community, it might be time to give education a second look. After all, investing in people and their potential might just be the most rewarding business you ever make.