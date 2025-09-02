Definition unveils specialist agency model to give brands maximum impact

Definition CEO, Louise Vaughan.

Leeds and London-based Definition has unveiled a new agency model and market positioning that blends highly specialised brand, marketing and communications services with AI technology, training and consultancy to deliver ‘unforgettable impact’ for brands.

This launch responds to mounting market complexity and rapid technological change - challenges that brands can only meet through a mix of deep strategic expertise, sector-specific insight and future-ready tools.

Definition’s new approach is designed to help clients stand out in increasingly crowded markets and connect their internal and external activities to further growth. The agency is also sharpening its focus on the financial services, B2B, public sector, and education markets, where specialist skills create the greatest impact.

Louise Vaughan, CEO at Definition, commented:“Great brands make businesses work better. But in the relentless fight for attention, brands don’t just need more noise - they need real impact. The pace and complexity of today’s market require us to keep evolving by combining the best new technologies with specialist insight and creativity to solve our clients’ toughest challenges.”

Definition new brand imagery.

Wider trends back this direction: recent industry research demonstrates that organisations are increasingly turning to agencies with proven expertise for strategic transformation and measurable ROI. According to McKinsey’s Connecting for Growth report, 32% of marketing leaders stated they had insufficient in-house skills to deliver strong performance, and only 27% reported having a fit-for-purpose operating model. Insights from the World Federation of Advertisers and the Institute of Practitioners in Advertising also indicate a clear preference for specialist partners, as broad marketing skills move in-house.

Definition’s integrated consultancy brings together nearly 100 specialists across research, strategy, creative, B2B marketing, language, AI, PR, internal comms, video and training - delivering work for 300 clients in 23 countries. Clients range from leading corporates, B2B challengers, and public sector bodies, including Amazon, ABB, Cambridge Partnership for Education, Direct Line, HSBC, Lego, Network Rail, Santander, and The Cabinet Office.

Twenty per cent of its clients are now buying multiple specialist services from the business, including AI consultancy and training, and it expects this number to increase in line with the new positioning.

In 2023, Definition became the UK’s first agency to launch a secure AI suite for marketing professionals, broadening its portfolio to include AI training, consulting and technology. This capability empowers in-house teams to combine cutting-edge tools with hands-on consultancy and collaborative support. A new, enhanced AI solution for in-house teams will follow in September, building on successes with clients such as Guinness World Records, Slimming World, Australian Retirement Trust, and Sportradar.

Definition new brand imagery.

Louise Vaughan continued: “We built our business by acquiring some of the most highly skilled, specialist agencies in the UK, so this new proposition is a natural evolution of our DNA, and it’s one we’ll carry forward as we grow. We bring together experts at the top of their game to work hand in hand with internal teams, creating momentum and growth that’s just as powerful inside a business as it is out in the market.”