Demand for EV technicians surges in tandem with rise in automotive students

HYBRID and electric vehicle courses experienced a surge in new learners.

The programmes are among a wide range of Engineering and Automotive qualifications to experience a rise in numbers at Coleg Cambria Deeside this academic year.

Carl Black, Assistant Principal for the Institute of Technology and Site Lead at Deeside, revealed several cohorts – including the Level 2 Diploma in Engineering – had almost doubled.

“Across the board we have seen an increase, notably Engineering but also in Automotive, both in further education and on the apprenticeships side,” said Carl.

There is demand for EV technicians nationwide

“There is a lot of demand in these sectors, notably in repair services and manufacturing, and we are well placed to help meet that demand with the experience and facilities we have here at the college.”

The Hybrid/Electric Vehicle Repair 2 and 3 qualifications have been particularly successful, with hundreds of learners joining Cambria over the last three years, as well as the Level 4 Award in Diagnosis and Rectification of Faults in Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, a more comprehensive qualification launched 12 months ago.

The Institute of the Motor Industry’s (IMI) latest EV TechSafe certification data showed that 58,800 technicians are now qualified to work on electric vehicles (EVs), representing 24% of the UK automotive workforce.

Based on the forecasted increase in EVs on UK roads, the IMI is currently predicting a shortfall of 3,000 technicians by 2031, and 16,000 by 2035.

Lecturer Charles Jones says the number of learners will steadily rise to help address that issue, and more technicians are returning to the sector after switching careers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A lot of garages are looking to apprentices and placing full-time workers with us to develop these skills,” he said.

“We are trying to get as many into placements as we can across the region, which gives them real-life experience in a working environment, meaning they will be ‘job-ready’ on leaving the college and entering the trade - they will have all the tools they need.

“We are also encouraging more girls into the sector and seeing a rise in female learners in engineering and automotive, which is heartening and a step in the right direction.”

Carl added: “The facilities and technology here are first class and up to the most modern industry standards, which is a major USP for us.

“We are always forging new partnerships and looking to push the envelope so we can continue to help train and prepare the next generation of engineers and skilled automotive workers and close that skills gap, in north east Wales and beyond.”