Demand soars for more independent shops on UK high streets

VistaPrint and Enterprise Nation ‘Realising the Remarkable’ programme commits to give small businesses £30,000

Britain’s high streets are bouncing back and it is young shoppers who are leading the charge. New research from VistaPrint* reveals that nearly half of Brits (45%) now visit their local high street at least once a week, with 25–34-year-olds the most frequent visitors, making trips almost daily.

Over a third (36%) of the nation say that their local high street is busier than it was a year ago, rising to two-thirds (65%) among under-35s, signalling high hopes for a sustained high street revival.

While just one in four (26%) over-55s feel proud of their local high street, pride soars to 68% among 25–34s. The majority of Brits (85%) would like to see more independent businesses open as they help create jobs (47%), improve the community (44%) and the appearance of town centres (41%).

The findings come as VistaPrint launches its ‘Realising the Remarkable’ grant programme with Enterprise Nation which aims to help small businesses supercharge their growth with individual grants worth £5,000, up to £30,000.

Cities including Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester are already seeing a wave of new openings, pointing to growing confidence in these communities. Brits want to see more independent shops including coffee shops, cafés and boutiques open and believe they can personally support growth by shopping local more often (51%), recommending shops to family and friends (42%) and leaving positive reviews (38%).

To encourage more people to shop locally, businesses need to adapt quickly to technology. A third (33%) of UK shoppers want to be rewarded for investing in local businesses through loyalty programmes and digital rewards. In fact, Brits are prioritising loyalty schemes over other benefits such as free Wi-Fi (30%), contactless payment options (28%) and click and collect services (28%).

As UK shoppers recognise the role they play ensuring that the future of their high street is secure, they also understand the economic challenges. Introducing cheaper rents (54%), lowering business rates (46%) and granting tax relief for bricks and mortar stores (32%) could help encourage more independent stores to the high street.

Sabine Levellier, VP of Marketing at VistaPrint, said: “At VistaPrint, we see every day the impact small businesses have on the communities they serve. This research shows that demand for physical stores is growing again, which is a positive sign for the future of UK high streets. We know that first impressions matter and the role of storefront marketing has never been more important. Now in our third year of the Realising the Remarkable campaign with Enterprise Nation, we’re proud to continue supporting more entrepreneurs, because when small businesses succeed, our high streets and local economies succeed too.”

Aaron Asadi, CEO of small business support platform and membership community Enterprise Nation, said: "The entrepreneurs behind independent commercial outlets and stores are the true heroes of our high streets. They provide the services we need and a sense of community that makes us all feel better and more positive. Realising the Remarkable is about recognising the relentless work these individuals do every day in challenging circumstances and that fact that the British public is getting behind that could be exactly what our local economies need.”