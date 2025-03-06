Demographic insights reveal EV charging hotspots and 'deserts' to support future infrastructure growth

Electric Vehicle Charging Points

As the UK government enforces increasingly ambitious targets for zero-emission vehicle sales—rising from 22% in 2024 to 80% by 2030—vehicle charging companies and local councils face growing challenges in forecasting EV adoption and planning adequate charging infrastructure.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Place Informatics, a leader in location, visitor, and demographic analytics, provides essential insights to help businesses and local authorities identify areas where EV demand is likely to surge and pinpoint charging 'deserts' that could hinder widespread adoption.

Despite government mandates, EV sales have yet to keep pace with targets, with current figures showing only 16.8% of all new car sales are electric—far below the required 22% for 2024, let alone the 28% required this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To close this gap, manufacturers and policymakers need deeper insight into who is most likely to purchase an EV and where they live. Place Informatics' advanced data analytics can map key demographics and infrastructure readiness, helping identify:

Households with home charging potential – Detached and semi-detached homeowners with driveways are more likely to purchase EVs due to easy access to private charging.

Households facing charging challenges – Apartment dwellers, terraced and townhouses without private parking face greater barriers, requiring investment in public charging networks.

Regional EV readiness – By analysing income levels, commuting patterns, and environmental attitudes, Place Informatics helps prioritisation by pinpointing areas where EV adoption is more likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive Hall, CEO of Place Informatics, commented, "EV adoption isn't just about government targets—it’s about understanding real consumer needs and infrastructure gaps. Our data-driven insights allow businesses and councils to identify high-potential areas for EV sales and charging investment, ensuring the transition to electric vehicles is both practical and sustainable."

With the government imposing fines of £15,000 per non-electric vehicle exceeding the quota, manufacturers are under pressure to accelerate EV sales.

Place Informatics data will allow charging firms to focus efforts on specific towns and regions where demand is strongest, enabling better-targeted marketing and infrastructure investment.

For local councils, understanding where residents are most likely to adopt EVs can support effective public charging deployment and sustainable transport policies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By utilising Place Informatics insights, towns and cities can attract EV-friendly residents, reduce emissions, and help future-proof their transport networks.

As EV quotas continue to rise, leveraging advanced location intelligence will be critical in ensuring the UK’s transition to electric vehicles is both economically viable and consumer-focused.

Place Informatics is a leading provider of location analytics, offering data-driven insights into visitor behaviour, demographics, and movement patterns. Its solutions support landowners, local authorities, and businesses in optimising safety, resource allocation, and visitor engagement.