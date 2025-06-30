Denzel's chooses Prolog Fulfilment as UK delivery partner

By Sarah Davey
Contributor
19 hours ago
Denzel’s, a dog treat brand selling premium, all-natural dog treats has partnered with Prolog Fulfilment, the global fulfilment provider, to manage the distribution of its fast-growing product portfolio to consumers and retailers across the UK.

Prolog will support Denzel’s with a comprehensive omnichannel fulfilment solution, handling everything from stock management to delivery for both B2B and direct-to-consumer orders (DTC). The service is designed to be flexible, easily adapting to busy periods like seasonal launches. It also includes kitting, rework, and a fully managed returns process.

Denzel’s is a dog treat brand run by a group of obsessive dog lovers on a mission to celebrate the joy we feel when we treat our dogs ridiculously. They make all-natural treats in the UK & Ireland in small batches in plastic-free packaging. With the UK dog treat market estimated to be worth £816 million by 2027, Denzel’s were looking for a flexible and scalable solution to support their growth that would align with their commitment to sustainability including all packaging.Prolog was chosen because of its reputation as an agile fulfilment provider with a certified carbon neutral company status.

Nathan Perry, Co-Founder at Denzel’s, commented: “Every retailer that we work with has different packaging and delivery requirements. Prolog have taken the time to understand our business, and since the contract mobilization their expertise has been invaluable, helping us to navigate the complexities of fulfilling orders across multiple sales channels.”

Neil Daniells, CEO at Prolog Fulfilment added: “With 71% of Brits willing to spend more on their pet than on themselves, the pet treat market is clearly a thriving sector. Our tailored solutions and robust infrastructure will allow Denzel's to scale their operations while maintaining the highest standards of service delivery and we look forward to supporting their ambitious growth plans for the UK.”

