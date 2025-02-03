Derbyshire County Council appoints Ernest Wilson to sell eight care homes as going concerns

The Grange, Eckington, Sheffield

Eight residential care homes that are owned and operated by Derbyshire County Council are to be put up for sale as going concerns. Business and commercial property sales agent Ernest Wilson, part of the Eddisons group of companies, has been appointed to sell the homes.

The eight nursing and residential care homes that are being put up for sale are Castle Court in Swadlincote, Thomas College House in Bolsover, The Grange in Eckington, Briar Close in Borrowash, New Bassett House in Shirebrook near Mansfield, Rowthorne Home in Alfreton, the Leys in Ashbourne and Nottingham’s Lacemaker Court in Long Eaton.

Registered for 260 residents in total, the eight care homes are being offered for sale individually, in packages or as a whole group, with the condition that buyers must have a track record in running care homes to a standard certified as Good or Outstanding by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). No guide prices will be suggested and Ernest Wilson will market the properties until 16 March, by which date expressions of interest and offers must reach its offices to be considered.

Mark Czajka, director at Ernest Wilson, said: “Residents and their families were naturally concerned about the threat of closure for these eight care homes. By selling them as going concerns to experienced and outstanding care home operators, the council is firmly placing the emphasis on the continued and uninterrupted excellent care of the current and future residents.

He added: “Together, Ernest Wilson and Eddisons have a really strong track record and understanding of the unique sensitivities involved in the residential care sector, which is why the local authority appointed us to handle this complex sales process. Because of our many years of experience in the sector we know that, with the wellbeing of extremely vulnerable older people at stake, exceptional sensitivity and awareness of residents’ needs is absolutely key.

“We are looking forward to achieving a positive outcome for both the council and the communities of residents in the eight care homes across Derbyshire that are up for sale.”