Derbyshire Firm Helps Keep HMS Victory Ship-Shape

"It is an honour for our team to support the restoration of HMS Victory" - Luke Parker, Acres Engineering.

As the nation prepares to mark Trafalgar Day on 21st October, a Derbyshire engineering company is playing its part in preserving the very ship at the heart of the famous battle.

Acres Engineering, based in Melbourne near Derby, has supplied its heavy-duty StrongHold Trestles to support HMS Victory’s massive masts and yards (spars) during vital conservation work at Portsmouth Historic Dockyard.

Some of the spars measure up to 23 metres long and weigh up to 2.5 tonnes.

The project, known as HMS Victory: The Big Repair, is the most significant conservation programme in the ship’s 250-year history. Despite the scale of the work, the vessel remains open to visitors, giving the public a rare opportunity to see heritage being preserved in real time.

Stuart Sheldon, Lead Rigger on the project, said:

“Acres’ willingness to explore options and provide the best value for money was very reassuring. The trestles have ensured the spars can be safely and efficiently inspected, and their aftercare has been excellent.”

Acres Engineering also donated an additional set of trestles to further support the conservation work.

Luke Parker, Managing Director of Acres Engineering, said:

“It is an honour for our team to support the restoration of HMS Victory. To be part of preserving such a national icon — and to release this news as the country commemorates Trafalgar Day — makes us especially proud.”

The announcement follows Acres Engineering’s recent visit to the Houses of Parliament for the Ada Lovelace Day reception, where the company added its voice to the call for greater diversity and opportunity in UK manufacturing.

Both moments highlight Acres’ growing contribution to British industry and heritage — combining traditional engineering skill with modern purpose and responsibility.

HMS Victory remains the flagship of the First Sea Lord and a world-class visitor attraction, drawing hundreds of thousands of people each year.