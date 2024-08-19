Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK hospitality and tourism sector is battling a critical talent shortage – with 82% of people believing the sector only offers short-term career opportunities.

This is causing talent to leave the industry faster than ever: 28% for better opportunities elsewhere, 20% for more stability and 15% for a more long-term career option.

It’s no secret that the hospitality and tourism sector has been struggling due to the aftereffects of the pandemic, and new research suggests that the hospitality and tourism industry desperately needs to change negative perceptions to survive in the long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A survey conducted by Arden University looked into people’s perceptions of hospitality and tourism. It surveyed 1,100 people with an interest in hospitality and tourism – including those currently working in the sector, those who have previously worked in the sector and those who are open to working in these roles.

Derelict, dire and dead: What UK cities could look like without hospitality and tourism

The research found that the majority (82%) believe that a career in the industry lasts under five years, and only three per cent currently see it as a long-term career (over ten years). It also uncovered that less than a quarter of those who haven’t worked in the industry before would consider joining. The university then considered what the downfall of the sector could do to the UK and its economy if these perceptions were to continue.

Dr Emmanuel Murasiranwa, Principal Lecturer for the School of Hospitality and Tourism at Arden University, commented: “The hospitality and tourism industry carries the UK economy. It provides direct employment to more than 3.6 million people, and more than nine million people indirectly, and contributes roughly more than £237bn to the economy each year.

“We want to show the country what we’d be losing if we let our hospitality and tourism businesses fail. It’s time to change perceptions and show people that a career in this sector is so much more than many consider it to be.”

Where does our issue with hospitality and tourism lie?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over half (54%) of those surveyed have recently seen permanent closures and downsizing of hospitality and tourism businesses in their area.

Arden University has reimagined what popular areas in UK cities would look like without their vibrant hospitality scene to draw in the seriousness of the mark that would be left if the industry continues to struggle. The mocked up illustrations are based in three popular areas: Birmingham’s Mailbox, London’s China Town and the Corn Exchange in Manchester.

“It seems we’re creeping closer to our projected images faster than we might think,” explains Emmanuel.

“We know that businesses in the industry have battled against a few tough years due to the pandemic and cost of living crisis. But in the long term, the challenges with talent attraction and retention could be the true, slow burning killer of the industry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research found that only 18% feel working in hospitality and tourism is rewarding, with most people leaving the industry because of wanting better pay (36%), better opportunities (28%) and needing more fixed hours (22%).

Respondents also cited that there are more opportunities working in the industry abroad, with many stating that it’s more attractive elsewhere due to better pay, recognition, conditions and opportunities.

Preventing the downfall of our cities

Not all is doom and gloom, however, with 70% feeling some optimism about the industry’s survival.

In fact, when looking towards saving the industry, nearly a half (49%) say better career options, and over a third (35%) say better education opportunities, are needed for those working in the industry. Stronger consumer confidence came out on top, with 50% saying that this is critical for the survival of the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we look at solutions at hand, it seems that reassuring people that hospitality and tourism can be an attractive long-term career is key,” expands Emmanuel. “In other parts of Europe, people view working in hotels and tourism as a fulfilling and sustainable career. Unfortunately, this outlook isn’t as prevalent in the UK. It's time for the industry to ask why and explore ways to change this perception.

“The misconceptions that “there are better opportunities elsewhere” need to be challenged, and it seems offering better opportunities plays an integral part.”

When asked if better career progression opportunities would entice current workers to stay, and whether they would have encouraged those that have since left the industry to stay, 70% said yes. On top of this, the longer someone has been working in the industry, the more pay becomes important – highlighting the sheer value of providing better career progression opportunities.

“Hospitality and tourism in the UK would benefit from seeing more people take a more proactive approach to working in the industry. By shifting the negative perceptions, we may motivate people to reconsider what a long term career in the sector will look like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are many opportunities, courses and pathways into specialising in the hospitality and tourism sector and we ought to speak more about them – after all this is an industry that keeps our cities alive”, concludes Emmanuel.

Arden University understands that it plays a strong role in raising awareness of the long-term career opportunities the industry can offer. As such, it has recently launched a new hospitality and tourism school to meet the demands of the industry.