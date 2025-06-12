Digital workforce platform pioneers Agentic AI system for care

A workforce management software provider has become the first in the care sector to launch an agentic AI solution designed specifically for the needs of care providers – a major milestone in the sector that is set to empower frontline teams.

The new technology integrates autonomous AI agents into Sona’s platform, digital employees capable of analysing data, making decisions and executing tasks with minimal human input.

Designed to support care teams, the agents proactively find and interpret patterns in data and provide real-time insights and recommendations, to supercharge decision-making across teams and functions. This ultimately allows managers and frontline staff to dedicate more time to delivering care.

The launch comes amid ongoing workforce challenges in the care sector, including high vacancy rates, regulatory pressure and rising demand.

Ben Dixon, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Sona

Unlike traditional automation or machine learning systems, which depend on fixed programming and human input,Agentic AI continuously observes operational data, learns from outcomes and adapts to changing circumstances in real time. This means they can respond to new situations, work alongside human teams and improve performance over time, without the need for manual intervention.

By analysing vast amounts of operational data, AI agents can distil critical insights to support better-informed staffing decisions - freeing teams from the burden of admin while enhancing both efficiency and compliance.

Ben Dixon, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer at Sona, said: “Care managers are under constant pressure to make quick decisions with limited resources. Agentic AI gives them a layer of digital support that not only helps them act faster but ensures those decisions are based on the most up-to-date and relevant data. With our new solution, I believe we can ease these pressures by automating time-consuming operational tasks and enabling care teams to make better use of their available staff.”

While the technology is designed to act autonomously, it operates within clear parameters and higher-risk tasks can still be escalated to decision-makers.

Dixon added: “Our goal is to support care professionals, not replace them. The feature is designed to take care of routine, time-consuming tasks so that staff can focus on delivering compassionate, high-quality care. It’s about empowering teams, not automating away the human element that makes care so vital.”

Sona's technology has the capability to deploy an agent for thousands of tasks and decisions within the Sona product suite, allowing care providers to automate a wide range of complex operational decisions.