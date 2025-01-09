DiPerk delivers back-up power solution for British Antarctic Survey’s Discovery Building

BAS Discovery Building

DiPerk Power Solutions has supplied Perkins engines to the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) as a spares package to support ongoing operation for their new Discovery Building – a vital new facility in Antarctica serving as a hub for BAS operations including air operations, polar supply logistics and more. This collaboration supports scientific research in one of world’s most demanding environments.

To support the BAS operation of the Discovery Building, DiPerk, the official distributor of Perkins engines in the UK and Ireland, have supplied two 1506 engines and component spares. This package will support the existing engines and help to ensure continuous power to the remote facility.

Gavin Lester, Head of Service at DiPerk Power Solutions, said: “We’ve provided two 1506 Perkins swing engines, which provide a crucial safety net. If one engine needs maintenance or unexpectedly fails, the team at the Discovery Building can switch to a backup immediately – keeping the lights on and the research going.

DiPerk’s involvement extends beyond the usual engine supply, Gavin said: “Working with BAS meant tackling challenges like extreme cold – with temperatures plummeting to -35°C – and the site’s isolated location meant carefully considered solutions were required. Given the harsh conditions and infrequent supply runs, it wasn’t feasible to provide off-the-shelf solutions,.

“We worked closely with BAS to build a recommended stocking and parts list specifically for these engines. This ensures they have everything needed on-site for maintenance and repairs, which is critical when the next shipment might be months away.

“The spare components we provided will give the on-site team added peace of mind that they can confidently maintain the engines in their isolated location – where calling in an engineer isn’t exactly straightforward.”

Joseph Clay, Fuel Manager at BAS, said: “In Antarctica, reliable power isn’t a luxury, it’s essential for our safety and the continuity of our research. We valued DiPerk’s commitment to providing a complete, well-thought-out support solution that has been invaluable.”

Housing the new operations facility, garage, energy centre and offices, the Discovery Building is also leveraging combined heat and power units to capture excess heat from the engines, contributing to its heating and air conditioning systems.

This project showcases DiPerk’s ability to adapt Perkins engines for use in challenging, high-profile environments. As Antarctic research continues to yield crucial insights into global climate systems, DiPerk’s reliable power solutions play a vital role in supporting this important work.

For more information about DiPerk and their range of Perkins engine solutions, please visit www.diperk.com