Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
At least 73 dead and 52 injured in blaze at Johannesburg multi-storey
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Junior doctors and NHS consultants announce joint strike
School buildings in England to shut over fears they could collapse
Climate campaigners call on new energy secretary to 'step up' net zero game
Covid-19 and flu booster jabs brought forward as new variant emerges

Direct Line: £30m payout to overcharged home & car insurance customers over ‘error’ - how to claim

Overcharged home and car insurance customers to be paid £30 million in compensation following an ‘error’ in Direct Line’s new pricing rules.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
9 minutes ago

Direct Line is set to pay £30m in compensation to customers who were overcharged when they renewed their car or home insurance. The insurer admitted to an “error” in implementing the financial watchdog’s new pricing rules which came into effect from the start of 2022.

It meant that existing insurance customers were charged more for their renewal than they would have been if they were a new customer with Direct Line, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said.

The FCA brought in new rules last year which prevent renewing home and motor insurance customers from being quoted prices which are higher than a new customer would be quoted through the same channel.

Most Popular

Direct Line said: “An error in our implementation of these rules has meant that our calculation of the equivalent new business price for some customers failed to comply with the regulation. As a result, those customers have paid a renewal price higher than they should have.”

The insurance giant has kickstarted a review into its past policies.

Direct Line did not specify how many people are expected to be compensated but it estimated that the total payments to affected policyholders will be in the region of £30 million.

The insurance giant ramped up prices across its motor and home policies over this year as the cost of claims soared. The average motor renewal premium jumped by nearly a fifth – 19% – year-on-year over the start of 2023.

On Wednesday, the group said it had appointed Adam Winslow from rival Aviva as its new chief executive, and he will take the reins in the first quarter of 2024.

Overcharged home and car insurance customers to be paid £30 million in compensation following an ‘error’ in Direct Line’s new pricing rules. Overcharged home and car insurance customers to be paid £30 million in compensation following an ‘error’ in Direct Line’s new pricing rules.
Overcharged home and car insurance customers to be paid £30 million in compensation following an ‘error’ in Direct Line’s new pricing rules.

How to claim

However, not all customers who have renewed their policy since the FCA’s pricing rules came into effect will have been overcharged, the PA news agency understands.

Direct Line said it will be contacting affected customers directly, and customers do not need to do anything themselves at this stage.

Related topics:HomeInsurance