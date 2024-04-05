Disney+ to start cracking down on password sharing in a bid to drive more viewing numbers and revenue
For those of you who survived the great Netflix password-sharing crackdown of 2023, be aware that your Disney+ membership is set to suffer the same fate - and make those you’ve shared the password with know about it too for that matter.
Disney+ has announced plans to intensify efforts against password sharing, aiming to increase subscriber numbers and revenue, as revealed by Disney's CEO, Bob Iger in an interview with CNBC.
The crackdown would begin in June 2024 in select countries, with a more widespread rollout set for September 2024, with Disney's initiative mirroring Netflix's, aiming to replicate its positive outcomes by enforcing stricter control over password sharing.
In his discussion about the initiative's goals, Iger expressed that Disney+ is preparing to embark on "our first real foray into password sharing" come June. This step is seen as pivotal in transforming the service into a more profitable venture. "We feel really good about turning this business into a business that we feel really good about," he stated, emphasizing the strategic importance of addressing password sharing.
This move by Disney follows Netflix's efforts to curb password sharing, which the streaming titan credited for a notable surge in its subscriber base and an increase in revenue. Following its crackdown, Netflix experienced a significant influx of new sign-ups, validating the financial benefits of such measures.
Iger praised Netflix's success and strategic approach, stating, "Netflix is the gold standard in streaming. They’ve done a phenomenal job in a lot of different directions. I actually have very, very high regard for what they’ve accomplished. If we can only accomplish what they’ve accomplished, that would be great."
