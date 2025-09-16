Dive In Festival Kicks Off with a Global Call for Belonging and Action

Dive In Festival takes place 16 to 18 September 2025

The world’s largest festival for culture and talent in the insurance industry begins today from 16 to 18 September 2025, with surging registrations showing the sector’s strong commitment to belonging as a driver of innovation and collaboration. This year's star-studded speaker line up includes News Presenter Maryam Moshiri, Welsh former international rugby player Sam Warburton, Inclusion & Accessibility Specialist and Broadcaster Dr Shani Dhanda, and TV Personality & 'Chaser' Shaun Wallace.

Under the theme “Belonging Builds Tomorrow,” Dive In 2025 will connect audiences from 6 continents through more than 90 in-person and virtual events, with translation available in over 60 languages. Many of these sessions will once again be CPD-accredited for learning quality by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII). To support professional growth, participants can apply attendance toward professional development hours, should their local continuing learning requirements allow*.

This year’s festival will focus on how workplace experiences and industry trends are shaped by local cultures but with global relevance. Events will explore subjects such as how belonging supports high-performance in the UK, the challenges and opportunities that come with neurodiversity in South Africa, the mental health impact of high-pressure work cultures across Asia, and how institutional changes have impacted gender dynamics in South America.

“The Dive In Festival plays a crucial role in driving conversations around inclusion and belonging that resonate globally,” Lorraine Harfitt, CEO at Asta says, “As a proud first-time Global Festival Partner, Asta is supporting events on hidden disabilities and gender inclusion, including barriers to women’s careers – by amplifying diverse perspectives, we’re helping to build a more resilient industry for the future.”

For 2025, Dive In launched the #WhereIBelong campaign, inviting professionals to share where they feel they most belong – whether that with colleagues, in their community, or doing what they love. The campaign celebrates how belonging leads to stronger teams and more inclusive workplaces. Everyone is encouraged to take part, learn more at www.diveincampaign.com.

Martyn Worsley, Chief People Officer at Lockton, says, “As workplace cultures evolve, supporting inclusion remains essential to building resilient teams and a stronger industry. When our Associates are empowered, they bring fresh ideas, new perspectives, and real impact. The Dive In #WhereIBelong campaign is a powerful reminder of the moments, people, and places that help us feel truly connected at work.”

As part of the ongoing mission to engage talent and foster a sense of belonging across the industry, Dive In will once again deliver its Reverse Mentoring programme, now returning for its fourth cohort. The initiative offers a dynamic platform where junior professionals lead by mentoring senior leaders. Designed to exchange experiences, perspectives and skills, the initiative fosters mutual learning while addressing key challenges across the insurance industry. With over 700 participants from more than 40 countries, including C-suite executives and underwriters, the programme continues to strengthen inclusive leadership and bridge generational gaps.

Dive In 2025 is supported by Global Festival Partners including Accenture, AIG, Antares, Aon, Arch, Asta, Aviva, AXA, Canopius, Clyde & Co, Everest, Fidelis Insurance Group, Gallagher, Guidewire, Howden, Liberty Mutual, Lloyd’s, Lockton, Markel, Marsh McLennan, Moody’s, Munich Re, RenaissanceRe, RGA and WTW. Supporter Partners for 2025 include BMS, CNA and Swiss Re.