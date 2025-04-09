Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi has issued an urgent product recall for one of its ready-to-eat potato products over a health risk.

Food Safety Agency said that the supermarket’s Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter was found to contain milk not listed on the label, posing a potential health risk for people with milk allergies or intolerances.

The recall, issued on April 8, 2025 and updated on April 9 due to a formatting issue, applies to Inspired Cuisine Baby Potatoes with Herbs and Butter, pack size 385g, with a use by date of April 12, 2025.

As a precaution, Aldi is recalling the affected product and has contacted relevant allergy support organisations to notify members of the risk. The supermarket chain will also be displaying point-of-sale notices in all affected stores, explaining the reason for the recall and advising customers what to do if they’ve purchased the item.

Customers who have bought the product and have a milk allergy or intolerance are advised not to consume it. Instead, they should return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

For further information, consumers can contact Aldi Customer Services on 0800 042 0800 or visit the help page.