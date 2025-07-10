Dotlines UK partners with Carma to drive real climate impact

Tree planting initiative

Dotlines UK is embedding sustainability into its DNA from day one by partnering with Carma, a leading climate action platform that supports UK veterans.

Each month, trees or kelp will be planted in alignment with sales volumes, directly contributing to biodiversity projects and helping to combat climate change. Dotlines UK has set an ambitious goal; to plant one million trees or kelp within its first five years.

Carma’s impact dashboards will help Dotlines UK and its customers visualise, track and measure progress transparently across all three brands. The dashboards can be found on the sustainability pages of their respective websites.

Audra Security, which provides user-friendly cybersecurity solutions for homes and businesses, will plant one tree for every device sold. This initiative complements the eco-friendliness the brand’s devices show through their moderate power consumption.

Catena follows a similar approach, contributing to environmental efforts by donating a number of trees or kelp each month, contingent on sales via its subscription-based model. The Catena PaaS offering is delivered across Black Box Hosting’s cloud, a partner Dotlines expressly sought out off the back of their ISO 14068-1 ‘carbon neutral’ credentials.

Carnival Internet UK, meanwhile, is setting a new standard for sustainable broadband services by pledging to go beyond net-zero emissions and actively create a positive environmental impact. Among its key initiatives, Carnival Internet will plant one tree or kelp plant for every month a customer remains with them. Additionally, 1% of all customer bills will be donated to UK charities fighting digital poverty.

Jim Holland, CEO of Carma, said: “This partnership is a powerful example of how businesses can address climate change while making sustainability more accessible. By working together, we can deliver measurable environmental benefits and inspire broader corporate action.”

Mike Lock, Director of Technology and Operations at Dotlines UK, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of our businesses, but not at the expense of service delivery. We strive to partner with like-minded companies that not only uphold our own values but better our customer proposition. Our partnership with Carma epitomises this stance.”