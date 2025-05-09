Double Award Nomination for Lancashire Dog Groomer Who Turned Her Passion into a Dream Business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire dog groomer, Helen Porter who runs Helen’s Pampered Hounds, is celebrating national recognition after being shortlisted for two prestigious awards.

The boutique dog grooming business, based in Grimsargh, Lancashire is run by local animal lover Helen Porter, and has been announced as a finalist for:

at the Lancashire Business Awards, and Dog Groomer of the Year at the national Animal Star Awards – a celebration of excellence in pet care.

One of Helen’s regulars receiving their pamper.

The much-loved local dog grooming business has been recognised for its outstanding customer service, growth and community impact.

Helen’s Pampered Hounds has become a go-to destination for pet owners across the region who want their four-legged friends treated with the highest level of care. From full grooms to luxury spa treatments, the business prides itself on offering a personalised and stress-free experience for every dog.

Helen, who lives in Grimsargh and grew up on a farm, has a lifelong passion for dogs and horses and said she is “incredibly proud and humbled” to be recognised for her work.

“I’m so grateful to whoever nominated me – it really means the world. I started Helen’s Pampered Hounds just three and a half years ago, pursuing my dream job in a cosy little grooming studio in my garden. To now be a finalist in not just one, but two awards is amazing.”

Helen first discovered her love for grooming when she worked for a friend, bathing and drying dogs. Inspired by the experience, she trained professionally and opened her own grooming space, designed to feel calm, homely and stress-free for both dogs and owners.

The business has seen rapid growth since it was set up three years ago, with a loyal customer base and glowing reviews for Helen’s gentle approach and attention to detail. It’s also become a fixture in the community, supporting local animal charities and offering grooming advice to new dog owners.

Such has been her success that Helen welcomed Meg, an apprentice, to help meet growing demand. Together, they offer grooms with high-quality, tailored products and gentle handling – something clients consistently praise. Since starting work with Helen, Meg has completed the first year of her apprenticeship, gaining a distinction.

One regular customer, Nicola, whose two labradors are regular visitors at Helen’s Pampered Hounds, said: “I’m not surprised Helen has been shortlisted for an award or two. She delivers a truly personalised service when looking after our labradors. She really looks after the dogs which is so important to us. The dogs’ coats have looked so much better since going there and the de-shedding is amazing!”

One of Helen’s regulars receiving their pamper.

Another customer, Liz, added: “Helen has been grooming my dogs regularly for a number of years. She clearly loves dogs and her job and takes great pride in her work. She listens to any requests, offers helpful advice and always does an excellent job whether it’s a simple bath and tidy up or a full hand strip. My dog loves going to her and gets very excited when we arrive. I wouldn’t go anywhere else.”

Helen and Meg will be attending the Lancashire Business Awards ceremony which takes place on Sunday 18th May at Manchester Mecure Hotel, meanwhile the Animal Star Awards take place at the Village Hotel in Portsmouth on Sunday 25th May.

For more information about Helen’s Pampered Hounds, visit helenspamperedhounds.co.uk or follow @helens_pampered_hounds on social media.