Double award wins for Chevallier Brewing Company

Suffolk’s The Chevallier Brewing Company, owned by ex Aspall proprietor brothers Barry and Henry Chevallier Guild, has picked up a raft of awards at two top beer competitions.

The brand picked up five prestigious awards at The World Beer Awards 2025, and a gold medal and best beer in show at the SIBA East Indie Beer Awards.

At The World Beer Awards, its Pressburger Pils and Cornwallis EYE PA both won gold medals and country winner awards, and The Suffolk Blonde won a silver medal. Whilst at The SIBA East Indie Awards, Pressburger Pils won a gold medal and the title of Best Kegged Beer in Show, whilst the Cornwallis EYE PA received a bronze award.

“We are absolutely thrilled with these results,” comments co-founder, Henry Chevallier-Guild. “To win anything at The World Beer Awards is a major accolade, but to win two golds and two best in country awards is a major feather in our brewers' caps, particularly as they were in two separate beer style categories. To add to that, such great results at the SIBA East Indie Awards, it’s a real achievement. We won a lot of things at Aspall, and you never tire of it; but these, being our first for beer, feel particularly sweet.”

Brewer, Marc Medland, echoed the sentiment, “We have always strived to make not only technically impeccable beers, but beers that within their respective categories are stand out both in terms of truth to style and consumer enjoyment. Ultimately, it’s all about drinkability, but to get the recognition from the industry is immensely satisfying.”

The World Beer Awards are the global awards, designed to celebrate the achievements of all those who deliver exceptional work in the beer industry, whilst The SIBA East Indie Beer Awards, organised by the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (SIBA), recognise excellence in independent brewing within the East of England region.

Pressburger Pils is a Czech/Bohemian style lager and is named after the famed screenwriter and producer Emeric Pressburger, one half of the dynamic film making duo of Powell & Pressburger who dominated the silver screen in Britain in the ‘40’s and ‘50’s. Pressburger was an immediate neighbour of the Chevallier Guilds for over 20 years and the beer is a tribute to his love of Czech style lager beers.

Cornwallis EYE PA is a US West Coast style IPA. It gets its name from the Cornwallis family whose seat was Brome Hall not far from the Eye brewery where The Chevallier Brewing Company is now based. They also appear a number of times on the Chevallier family tree as the two families intermarried over the years. The name switch from the traditional IPA to EYE PA reflects the location of the brewery that was, as Henry admits, “an open goal we couldn’t resist.”

The Suffolk Blonde was the brother’s first foray into beer over a decade ago. “It’s great to see it now get the recognition it deserves”, added co-founder Barry Chevallier-Guild.

Now the beers are recognised as the best in the land, Henry says there are no immediate plans to expand the brewery’s reach beyond East Anglia. “The idea was always to run the business as a small regional player, building a network of customers with whom we can work closely over the long term. Our goal was always to make the best examples of the styles of beers we produce that have broad appeal to drinkers. These awards are a great endorsement to our approach.”

All Chevallier Brewing’s beers are vegan friendly and gluten free.