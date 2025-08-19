Doulton Water Filters expands team to support strategic growth and rising customer demand

Doulton Water Filters Heritage System

Doulton Water Filters, a global leader in ceramic water filtration, has expanded its Staffordshire-based team by hiring an additional 25 team members in the first half of 2025. This expansion strengthens its operations to meet growing global demand and deliver on key strategic objectives and ambitious financial targets £25 million by 2026.

This investment in people spans departments including Marketing, Finance, Operations, Quality and Technical departments; enabling the company to reinforce its long-standing commitment to quality and innovation within the water filtration sector.

“We are proud to be growing our team right here in Staffordshire, continuing the Doulton legacy that began in Lambeth in 1826 and later took root here during the 1800s.” said Joy Delaney, NPD and Technical Director.

“As we look to the future, investing in our people and our community is central to how we grow responsibly and deliver meaningful value to our customers both globally and here in the UK.”

Some of the new starters at Doulton Water Filters, Newcastle Under Lyme.

Rooted in Staffordshire and looking forward to celebrating 200 years of exceptional standards in cleaner water solutions in 2026, Doulton remains proud of its British manufacturing heritage. The company’s continued growth is also a boost to the local economy, bringing skilled job opportunities and sustainable investment to the region.

Mark Manton, Head of Digital explains that key hires have been focussed on the Marketing operations within the company: “With an ever evolving and competitive landscape, the Water Filter market is expanding exponentially worldwide. By bringing specialist talent into our key marketing channels, these hires reflect our commitment to building insight driven marketing functions that will further grow as we scale our brand presence.”

With customers in over 100 countries and a product range trusted by millions, Doulton continues to blend historic craftsmanship with modern performance. Delivering sustainable and innovative drinking water solutions from the heart of the UK.