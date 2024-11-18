Downing strengthens team with new Head of Interior Design

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading property investment and developer Downing has brought on board a new Head of Interior Design, as part of its ambitious growth strategy across the UK.

Daniel Donnelly will lead the delivery of quality interiors across Downing's expanding £1.6 billion development pipeline, which encompasses a comprehensive portfolio of landmark projects planned to start on site in 2025.

The key cities for these transformative schemes include Manchester, Bristol, Leeds, Glasgow, Newcastle, Brighton and London, representing one of the most ambitious development programmes in the company's 35-year history.

Based at the developer's recently expanded Liverpool headquarters, Daniel will work hand-in-hand with the development and construction teams to ensure brand standards and sustainability are maintained, helping to streamline design processes.

A member of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), he brings significant experience from previous roles within leading architectural firms such as Corstorphine & Wright, Veretec, and Marchese Partners International.

Daniel said: “Joining Downing is an incredible opportunity – the company's ambition, combined with its significant growth opportunities, makes this a fantastic team to join at an incredibly exciting time.

“My role will be to act as a bridge between the construction and development teams to ensure all elements are aligned and that there is a strong sense of cohesion that will, ultimately, lead to the best possible results.

“I'm looking forward to helping shape innovative living spaces across the UK and helping to Downing from strength to strength.”

Among the first projects that Daniel will be leading is the next phase of Square Gardens in Manchester, plus forthcoming landmark developments in Leeds, Newcastle and London.

Sally O’Brien, CEO at Downing said: "We're thrilled to have Daniel join Downing at such a pivotal time in our expansion. As we cement our position as a market leader in sustainable urban development, we're making strategic investments in both our portfolio and our team.

"Daniel's appointment reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation as we continue to grow our presence in key markets. His expertise in delivering exceptional spaces aligns perfectly with our vision for creating forward-thinking developments that meet the evolving needs of our residents.

“As we prepare to break ground on our most ambitious development programme to date, Daniel's role will be crucial in ensuring we maintain the highest standards of design across our portfolio.”

For further information about Downing, visit: www.downing.com