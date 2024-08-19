Drake Circus means "bees-ness" with new partnership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drake Circus has confirmed a new year-long partnership with Plymouth-based social enterprise, Pollenize, to support its essential work to improve biodiversity and support vital pollinating insects.

Pollenize plays a pivotal role in maintaining a healthy ecosystem in the city and its work across Plymouth is an important part in the provision of food for local wildlife.

The partnership will see Drake Circus support the organisation by sponsoring a local community beehive, as well help raise the profile and awareness of the work Pollenize undertakes within the city around biodiversity monitoring.

The collaboration will also see colleagues from the centre get the opportunity to undergo a beekeeping experience later this year and taste local honey.

Greg Lumley, centre director at Drake Circus and The Barcode, said: “This partnership signifies the centre’s commitment to making a positive difference for our customers, communities and the environment.

“We’re proud to support the important work of Pollenize and look forward to seeing some of our own get involved in the monitoring of our community beehive.”

Owen Finnie, Co-Founder of Pollenize, said: “Our collaboration with Drake Circus is a prime example of how businesses can leverage their CSR and ESG budgets to create tangible, lasting impacts on biodiversity and local ecosystems.”

The partnership is one of a number of sustainability initiatives at Drake Circus and The Barcode. Since 2019, there has been a 26% reduction in landlord energy use which has saved 300 tonnes of carbon, and 100% of the electricity and gas used now comes from certified renewable sources. The centre has also diverted 100% of waste it manages from landfill since 2017.

Additionally, getting to centre is greener than ever before – with 12 electric vehicle charging points, bike storage facilities and various bus and train routes available.

For more details on the sustainability initiatives, visit: https://www.drakecircus.com/sustainability