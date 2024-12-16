Duckhams Oils uses AI to bring founder to life after 125 years

Duckhams, the original British motor oil since 1899, has employed some of the latest techniques in AI animation to bring founder Alexander Duckhams to life to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Working with a specialist animation studio in the US, AI allows Alexander Duckham to tell the story of Duckhams' British motor oil legacy, from his pioneering roots to its enduring excellence, as the company enters the next growth phase with its new leadership team.

For over a century, Duckhams has pushed the boundaries of innovation, constantly evolving to meet the demands of the changing world. A simple dream grew into a global symbol of innovation and quality. Today, Duckhams represents a legacy of resilience built on generations of trust and craftsmanship, ready to face the challenges of tomorrow.

In a specially commissioned video to celebrate this remarkable milestone, senior leadership team members, key global distributors and winning motorsport drivers Adam Smalley and Dan Cammish share their stories of the Duckhams legacy.

Alexander Duckham, Founder of Duckhams Oils

"The legacy of the Duckhams brand stands for victory and triumph," said Chairman Jabir Sheth. "As we mark an incredible milestone of 125 years, from developing industry-leading motor oils to sponsoring Formula 1 motorsport champions, Duckhams has been at the forefront of innovation, quality and technological advancement. We cherish our roots while embracing a forward-thinking attitude. We are already developing new oils for future mobility, creating a seamless union where tradition meets tomorrow's future."

The brand's enduring legacy makes it not only the trusted lubricant brand of the past but also a contemporary winner in today's competitive landscape. The company is expanding internationally across continents through bespoke route-to-market models, joint ventures, licensing agreements and direct distributor channels.

Duckhams Chief Marketing Officer Rajat Moitra said, "It's an exciting time to be leading the marketing duties for this 125-year-old juggernaut called Duckhams. We are building the brand through investments in motorsport and digital communications. Duckhams and motorsports have been synonymous with each other along the brand's legacy of 125 years. This legacy began with the land-speed record in 1948 and extends to numerous F1, BTCC, British GT, Formula Ford, and BRIC Superbikes championships with celebrated drivers of yesteryear like Colin Chapman, Ayrton Senna, James Hunt, John Surtees and current champions like Dan Cammish, Shaun Balfe, Adam Smalley and Daryl DeLeon."

For 125 years, Duckhams has been a pioneer of product innovation and excellence, carving a history of ground-breaking achievements, from setting the land speed record to developing Europe's first multigrade oil. This innovation transformed lubrication technology forever.

Today, Duckhams delivers high-performance engine oils formulated to keep engines of all ages moving. Their passenger and commercial vehicle lubricants are available in twenty-seven countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.