Dunelm announces opening on new store in Southend

Dunelm has opened the doors to a brand-new Southend store on 24th June 2025, creating up to 50 new jobs

Dunelm, the UK’s leading homewares retailer, welcomed customers to its new Southend store when it opened its doors on Tuesday 24th June 2025. Located in the Royals Shopping Centre, the 27,931sq ft store will provide local shoppers with a convenient destination to discover an array of stylish and affordable homewares.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 50 customers through the door received an exclusive goody bag filled with Dunelm products. In addition, 20 golden tickets, each offering vouchers ranging from £5 to £20, were hidden around the store for lucky visitors to discover.

The new Southend location will showcase Dunelm’s popular product ranges, offering everything from furniture and soft furnishings to home décor and kitchenware. Highlights include the heritage Dorma bedding range and all the latest colourful summer essentials from outdoor furniture to summer dining sets.

The Southend store will also feature an on-site Pausa Café, providing a welcoming space for customers to relax and refuel. Serving a tasty menu of hot and cold meals, drinks and light bites, it’s the perfect pit stop during a shopping trip.

Families can also enjoy great value with the ‘Kids Eat Free’ offer, where children receive a free mini meal with every £4 an adult spends.

Emma Truss, Store Manager at Dunelm Southend, said: "We’re so excited to finally open our doors in Southend and welcome the community into this brand-new space. Whether you're on the hunt for a standout piece of furniture, refreshing your décor or just popping in for a coffee at Pausa, we’ve got something for everyone. The team has worked passionately to make the new store an extra special space for shoppers, and we can’t wait for customers to come in, explore, and feel right at home."

The store opening is expected to create 50 new local jobs, further strengthening Dunelm’s commitment to the communities it serves.

Local customers are invited to join the Dunelm Southend Community Support Facebook Group where they can keep up to date with everything going on in-store, including exclusive follower benefits.

The Southend location marks the latest expansion of Dunelm’s store network, enhancing its presence in the South East.