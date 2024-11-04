E-Sign implements new carbon reduction plan

E-Sign’s mission statement is to ‘leave things in a better state than we found them’ which the business continues to achieve through our commitment to helping businesses achieve their Net Zero goals, by eliminating paper-based processes and embracing the benefits of digital solutions.

While their carbon footprint is not large, the team recognises the urgent need to reduce global emissions and the responsibility of organisations to set the precedent of change. E-Sign believes it can achieve the necessary reductions through proactive measures, engagement and behavioural changes. With that in mind, they are delighted to reveal their carbon reduction plan, detailing the steps they’ll be taking to become Net Zero.

E-Sign’s Commitment to Achieving Net Zero

E-Sign (UK) Ltd is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 at the latest but believes an earlier date of 2035 may be achievable as a stretch target.

Current E-Sign emissions, from March 2023 to April 2024.

Scope 1 – Emissions from sources that E-Sign owns or controls directly. Scope 2 – Emissions a company causes indirectly that come from where the energy it purchases and uses is produced. Scope 3 – All emissions not covered in Scope 1 & 2 are created by our value chain.

To start, they calculated their current emissions, from March 2023 to April 2024.

Carbon Reduction Actions

The carbon reduction initiatives, once fully implemented, will align with their GHG emissions reduction efforts with a goal of achieving Net Zero. Many of these measures have already been introduced or can be implemented by the first milestone in 2028. While reductions will be necessary across all emission scopes, they will prioritise Scope 2 (Electricity) and Scope 3 (Waste, Travel and Purchased Goods).

E-Sign baseline carbon emissions

In addition to these measures, E-Sign will promote behavioural change through internal training, communication and reporting. Simple actions like switching off equipment, separating waste, and travelling sustainably can significantly reduce energy footprint.

Emissions Reduction Goals

E-Sign has reviewed and adjusted its carbon reduction targets in ongoing efforts to achieve Net Zero. Especially in light of business expansion, relocation, and the resumption of normal operations post-pandemic. The milestone dates for its reduction targets are 2029 (5 years ahead) and 2035 (our stretch target Net Zero date). If they maintain their current business size and workforce, they project that carbon emissions will decrease by 20% over the next 5 years.

“Supporting organisations with their carbon reduction targets by going paperless has always been a core priority for E-Sign. Our new carbon reduction plan is a roadmap demonstrating our ongoing commitment to change as a sustainable business striving to make the world a better and greener place,” said Adam Ross, Director of Operations and E-Sign.

E-Sign's Carbon Reduction Plan

E-Sign is passionate about doing its part to reduce carbon emissions and the negative impact on the environment, with its new reduction plan playing an essential role in establishing the foundation for a Net Zero future.