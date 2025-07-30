E-Training World launches new brand with driver wellbeing modules, road safety podcast and AI integration
With over 20 years of experience in reducing driver risk for major brands such as QBE Insurance, AXA Insurance, Marsh McLennan, Weetabix, Transport for London (TfL), FM Conway, Wolseley, and G4S, E-Training World is dedicated to ensuring the safety of company drivers on the road. The new brand signifies the next phase of the company's progression and its commitment to innovation in driving down driver risk.
"Risk management sits towards the top of every fleet manager’s priorities. We have been at the forefront of helping companies reduce their collisions and make drivers safer at work for over two decades," says Jonathan Mosley, sales and marketing director at E-Training World.
"Now it is time to move forward once again with our proposition, by developing a new suite of driver wellbeing modules, launching a podcast series, and increasing our use of AI to improve our online driver risk assessment and e-driver training solutions.
“In doing so, we can be even more effective in helping fleets reduce collisions, improve driver safety, lower vehicle downtime, and save money."
E-Training World's system caters for all vehicle types. It features an easy-to-use driver and client interface with highly accurate risk assessments, market-leading training, and an integrated vehicle compliance system. The platform utilises high-definition video content accessible on PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
As a pioneer of online driver profiling and training, E-Training World serves some of the largest fleet operators in the UK. It provides branded/white-labelled systems to many of the best-known companies in the fleet sector.