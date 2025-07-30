E-Training World launches new brand with driver wellbeing modules, road safety podcast and AI integration

Jonathan Mosley, sales and marketing director at E-Training World

E-Training World, a market leader in online driver profiling and e-driver training, is introducing a new suite of driver wellbeing modules, a podcast series, and increasing its use of AI as it launches a new corporate image and website as part of its growing proposition.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 20 years of experience in reducing driver risk for major brands such as QBE Insurance, AXA Insurance, Marsh McLennan, Weetabix, Transport for London (TfL), FM Conway, Wolseley, and G4S, E-Training World is dedicated to ensuring the safety of company drivers on the road. The new brand signifies the next phase of the company's progression and its commitment to innovation in driving down driver risk.

"Risk management sits towards the top of every fleet manager’s priorities. We have been at the forefront of helping companies reduce their collisions and make drivers safer at work for over two decades," says Jonathan Mosley, sales and marketing director at E-Training World.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now it is time to move forward once again with our proposition, by developing a new suite of driver wellbeing modules, launching a podcast series, and increasing our use of AI to improve our online driver risk assessment and e-driver training solutions.

E-Training World: Driving Down Driver Risk

“In doing so, we can be even more effective in helping fleets reduce collisions, improve driver safety, lower vehicle downtime, and save money."

E-Training World's system caters for all vehicle types. It features an easy-to-use driver and client interface with highly accurate risk assessments, market-leading training, and an integrated vehicle compliance system. The platform utilises high-definition video content accessible on PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

As a pioneer of online driver profiling and training, E-Training World serves some of the largest fleet operators in the UK. It provides branded/white-labelled systems to many of the best-known companies in the fleet sector.