East Anglia companies named in Private Business Awards 2025 shortlist

Cycle Pharmaceuticals, Epos Now and Country Court Care Group are amongst the businesses shortlisted at the inaugural Private Business Awards 2025, sponsored by BDO.

Companies in East Anglia were shortlisted across categories including Private Business, Family Business, and VC/PE backed business of the Year.

The awards celebrate the UK’s most dynamic private mid-sized businesses, recognising innovation, leadership and the vital role these organisations play in driving economic growth.

Across ten categories, businesses from financial & professional services, retail, manufacturing, tech & media, not-for-profit and life sciences are represented from regions across the UK.

Peter Harrup, Partner and head of BDO LLP in East Anglia, the sponsor of the Private Business Awards, said: “The UK’s mid-market is at the heart of the economy, consistently delivering growth, innovation and employment even in challenging times; yet all too often mid-sized businesses go unrecognised and sit in the shadow of the UK capital markets.

“We wish all those shortlisted across all categories our sincere congratulations on the achievement. To make the shortlist is fantastic recognition and firmly shines the spotlight on the ambitious businesses and leaders excelling in their fields of expertise.”

With hundreds of outstanding entries submitted to the Private Business Awards, the judging panel faced an exceptionally tough task in selecting the shortlists; reaching this stage is a mark of distinction.

Judges now have the even more difficult task of selecting the winners in each of the ten award categories, which will be announced at a Gala Dinner in London on 11 September 2025.

Full list of shortlisted companies in East Anglia:

Cycle Pharmaceuticals Epos Now Country Court Care Group Limited The Cotswold Company Harry Specters Limited

For more details on the BDO Private Business Awards 2025 and the full shortlist, visit https://www.privatebusinessawards.co.uk/#shortlist