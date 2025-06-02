East Herts Council and Wenta partner to boost business growth at the Launchpad

Launchpad Co-Working in Bishop’s Stortford. Now managed by Wenta.

This 12-month agreement will see Wenta’s experienced business centre operations team take on the day-to-day management of the facility, while also providing expert, tailored business advice and CPD-accredited skills training for local businesses.

The Launchpad, located in the heart of Bishop’s Stortford, offers accessible workspace, virtual office packages and meeting rooms. The Wenta team will now be on-site, ensuring businesses within the facility and the local community can benefit not just from the space itself, but also from Wenta’s independent, trusted and tailored on-site business advice, mentoring, skills training and sustainability support.

“This partnership with East Herts Council is another great example of how we can work together with local and unitary authorities to enhance support for small businesses, deliver real impact and make business support more accessible. The Launchpad in Bishop’s Stortford is a vibrant hub for local enterprise and we are excited to bring our experience to the table — not just in managing the facility, but in being physically present to support the community. At Wenta, we believe in collaboration, place-based support and helping authorities deliver on their ambitions for inclusive growth.” — Ed Jordan, CEO, Wenta

With over 41 years of experience helping people start and run their own businesses, Wenta’s approach is rooted in community, inclusivity and making enterprise more accessible to all. The services delivered at the Launchpad will be free for many residents and tailored to meet the needs of small businesses navigating today’s economic landscape.

Councillor Vicky Glover-Ward, Executive Member for Planning and Growth at East Herts Council, said: “We’re proud of the council’s role in establishing Launchpad as a hub for small businesses in the town. Partnering with Wenta builds on that foundation by offering expert advice and support to help local enterprises thrive. Supporting small businesses in our town centres is a key priority for us and this partnership is an important step forward in that commitment.”

Wenta’s support has already helped thousands of businesses across Hertfordshire and beyond. From start-ups to sole traders and social enterprises, their programmes provide practical tools to make business ownership achievable – and sustainable.

“I would recommend Wenta to anyone starting a business. They have helped me with everything — from support during lockdown with grants and advice, to ongoing help with business rates and updates on things they think might be useful. The team have always been on hand and they regularly send me info about training and courses. It is a great setup — flexible units, no long tie-ins and a real community of people helping each other.” — Mark, Escott Upholstery, based at The Wenta Business Centre in Watford.

This new agreement marks another step in Wenta’s ongoing collaboration with local authorities to support inclusive economic growth, strengthen local business ecosystems and ensure that access to high-quality business support is visible, practical and easy to reach within communities. Wenta, now the largest enterprise agency in England, are also at the planning application stage of their redevelopment of their Wenta Business Centre in Watford, which has been announced as The DomeWorks. In tandem, a new wenta.co.uk website, is expected to be launched later this year, offering even more services to make it easier and greener for people to start up or grow their own business.

To find out more about using the Launchpad facility for your business in Bishop’s Stortford or to speak to Wenta’s team for business advice and training, please email [email protected] or visit our website wenta.co.uk/bishopsstortford.