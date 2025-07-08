East Midlands logistics sector booms as jobs up 10%

Logistics and warehousing jobs rise in the East Midlands, taking centre stage as one of the nation's biggest logistics hubs.

The East Midlands is fast becoming one of the country’s largest logistics hubs, that’s according to new analysis from CV-Library.co.uk.

Despite a challenging UK employment landscape, figures collected show a 10% rise in logistics and warehousing vacancies advertised in Q2 2025 compared to Q1 – a clear indication that infrastructure, delivery and fulfilment are central to continued national and regional growth.

Consumer habits are changing – from instant delivery to the dominance of online shopping, it’s clear logistics roles are not only growing but becoming far more accessible and stable opportunities for job seekers, indicated by an increase in job positing from 12,038 in Q1 (January-March) to 13,293 in Q2 (April-June) 2025.

The largest growth was seen in roles offering salaries between £20,000 and £40,000 – up 23% quarter-on-quarter 2025, an uplift of 15% against wages nationwide in the sector. The increase could be a result of a rise to minimum wage, helping to shift perceptions of the sector being previously low paid, to a more stable career path for many.

Amazon’s £40 billion UK investment will boost the East Midlands with two new fulfilment centres promised - a clear example of how the sector is expanding to meet growing demand, offering job seekers long-term employment and stability.

The 10 most in demand logistics and warehousing roles in the East Midlands

Position Job Title Average Salary % change in number of vacancies (Q1 to Q2 2025) 1 Class 2 Driver £30,152 73% 2 Class 1 Driver £39,370 52% 3 Forklift Driver £27,300 37% 4 Delivery Driver £40,327 33% 4 HGV Driver £41,204 33% 6 HGV Class 1 Driver £39,132 32% 7 HGV Class 2 Driver £37,698 21% 8 HGV Technician £48,268 18% 9 HGV 1 Driver £39,132 14% 10 7.5 Tonne Driver £30,656 6%

*National average salary for Class 2 Driver used due to lack of regional data.

Roles requiring drivers account for 90% of the top 10 vacancies, fuelled by rapid market expansion, e-commerce growth and evolving consumer expectations.

Class 2 Driver roles saw the sharpest rise, up 73% from Q1 to Q2 2025, followed by a 52% increase in Class 1 Driver vacancies.

Warehouse Operative roles remained some of the sector’s most advertised, averaging 790 vacancies quarter-on-quarter 2025 across the region. However, despite high demand, this role saw a 9% decline in open vacancies – the second worst out of the top 10.

Overall, there was an average vacancy growth rate of 15% from Q1 to Q2 2025 across the top 20 roles – up 3% nationwide, signalling a sector boom.

Lee Biggins, CEO of CV-Library comments on the impact of the logistics and warehousing sector boom and what it will mean for employment nationwide: “The UK labour market continues its downward trajectory, with the 35th consecutive quarterly fall in vacancies in the three months to May. While the overall picture is bleak, logistics and warehousing are bucking the trend – showing significant growth in a challenging economy – with the East Midlands fast becoming one of the country’s biggest logistics hubs.

As consumer expectations shift toward instant delivery and digital convenience, the demand for drivers and warehouse workers is rising sharply. What we’re experiencing is a transformation of the modern workforce, shaped by technology and infrastructure, in a bid to keep up with supply chains.

For job seekers struggling to find employment, the logistics sector is a rare positive story.”