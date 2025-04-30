East Midlands man wins 40 Under 40 sustainability award

UOCEAN Beach Clean Up Indonesia

Chris Desai, a proud East Midlands local and founder of the ocean conservation charity UOCEAN® 2050, has been honoured with a place on the prestigious Global 40 Under 40 Awards in Climate & Sustainability, held this past weekend in Dubai.

Desai, who started his journey from humble roots in Leicester, has turned his passion for protecting the ocean into a global movement. Through UOCEAN® 2050, a non-profit organisation he founded under the Vayyu Foundation®, Chris has helped launch beach and river clean-up hubs in over 30 locations worldwide—from the UK to Kenya and even as far as Indonesia.

“It’s a bit surreal, to be honest,” said Chris, reflecting on the award. “I'm just a lad from Leicester who cares deeply about the ocean. This isn’t just about me—it’s for all the people back home and across the world who roll up their sleeves to clean our rivers, coastlines, and communities.”

Chris’s journey into environmental work didn’t start in a lab or a boardroom—it started out on local walks and time spent by the sea, where he saw first-hand the impact of plastic waste. What began as solo clean-ups soon grew into community-led action, and eventually an internationally recognised charity.

Global Award

Under Chris’s leadership, UOCEAN® 2050 has worked with schools, volunteers, local councils, and corporate partners to remove thousands of tonnes of waste from waterways. He’s known for keeping things hands-on and down-to-earth, often out with volunteers in a pair of wellies rather than behind a desk.

Despite his international recognition—he’s been featured in Forbes, BBC News, and was nominated for the Earthshot Prize—Chris remains grounded and committed to his local roots.