Economist and journalist Stephanie Flanders appointed Patron of the Institute of Economic Development

IED Chair Tom Stannard.

British economist and journalist Stephanie Flanders has been appointed as the new Patron of the Institute of Economic Development (IED).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephanie, who is Head of Economics and Government at Bloomberg – overseeing the research and journalism of 250 economists and reporters worldwide – assumes the unpaid role from outgoing IED Patron, the Baroness Blake of Leeds CBE, who was in post for two years.

In a distinguished career, Stephanie was previously Chief Market Strategist for Europe at J P Morgan Asset Management in London (2013-17) and BBC Economics Editor (2008-13), appearing across the wide range of BBC news output in that capacity after previously serving as Economics Editor of its Newsnight programme. She has also been Senior Advisor and speechwriter to US Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers (1997-2001), a reporter at the New York Times, the principal editor of the 2002 Human Development Report, an editorial-writer and economics columnist at the Financial Times, and an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies and London Business School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2016-17 Stephanie chaired the Inclusive Growth Commission for the Royal Society of Arts (RSA), where she engaged with city leaders and grassroots practitioners from around the country on how best to promote inclusive, place-based economic growth. She is also the Chair of the non-profit arts company Artichoke, a Trustee of the Kennedy Memorial Trust and a Governor at the Ditchley Foundation. She is an Honorary Fellow of Balliol College, Oxford and a Fellow of the Society of Professional Economists.

The Institute of Economic Development is the UK’s leading independent professional body representing economic development and regeneration practitioners.

“There is no more important challenge – nationally and globally – than making the economy work better for people,” Stephanie explained.

“In one way or another, I have spent a good chunk of my career thinking about and reporting on this question, and I’m acutely aware that high-level debates about growth and development often lack a basic grassroots understanding of how to make these things happen in practice.

“I’d love to play a small part in bringing the two together through closer involvement in the intensely practical mission and core activities of the IED.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IED Chair Tom Stannard commented: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Stephanie as our new Patron. She has significant recognition as an economist, broadcaster, and as someone who has contributed to economic development commissions, including the RSA Inclusive Growth Commission, LSE Growth Commission, and Greater Manchester Independent Prosperity Review, in the recent past.

“I thank Stephanie for agreeing to take on the role of Patron, which is filled by someone who, due to his/her public achievement, exemplification of outstanding leadership and stature in society, can help the IED achieve its mission by enhancing the Institute’s credibility and the substantial contribution to UK economic development.

“I would also like to thank Baroness Blake, who is now a member of the new government’s front bench, for serving as our immediate past Patron.”