Edenstone and LiveWest start work on £30million housing scheme in Exeter

Work is underway to create 93 new homes in Exeter which will bring more than £1.5 million in vital community investment.

Under a joint venture, Edenstone Group and the largest housing association in the South West, LiveWest, will build 61 private sale properties and 32 affordable homes across circa 10 acres of a 32-acre site off Spruce Close and Celia Crescent, Beacon Heath.

Edenstone Group operations director Chris Edge said: “There’s been a lot going on behind the scenes since we secured reserved matters approval to redevelop the site in early 2024. Working closely with LiveWest, we’re now creating an exciting and vibrant new community. Together we’ll provide a wide range of homes, to address local need, including open market properties alongside affordable housing options.

“The development forms part of our ambitious growth plan as we move into new areas – it’s the furthest south Edenstone has built. Along with new homes, we’re also providing more than 22 acres of greenfield land to be part of the New Valley Park and investing over £1.5 million in the local community.”

A CGI of the new homes at Willow Grange, Exeter, where work is now underway

The £1.5 million community investment was agreed during the planning process and includes Section 106 contributions and a Community Infrastructure Levy, both paid to the local authority to support critical infrastructure in the area.

Funding has been allocated for healthcare, schools and youth facilities, walking and cycling routes, plus bus routes with the Exeter F1 service to be extended to run through the new development offering a sustainable transport options for residents.

Secondary education will receive almost £310,000; around £230,000 will be used for walking and cycling routes, a bus service and travel planning; with more than £54,000 to be invested in a local GP surgery.

Debra Saunders, sales and marketing director for LiveWest, said: “We’re delighted to be working alongside Edenstone Group in a new working partnership to create quality homes in a sought-after location

“With sustainability at the heart of our plans, we’re confident these homes will enhance the local environment and provide much-needed housing for a wide range of people.

"The new homes will provide a fantastic opportunity for local people to access great properties, 32 of which will be affordable homes.

“LiveWest is dedicated to supporting communities and to do so we’re committed to providing around 5,000 affordable homes across the South West in the next five years.”

The scheme will be marketed as Willow Grange, with Edenstone due to release the first of the 61 open market homes later this summer. Prices for the two, three and four-bedroom semi-detached and detached homes will be announced at the launch.

The affordable homes will include apartments, semi-detached and terraced houses, nine of these will be available through shared ownership and 23 via social rent.

Designed to complement the local character, the homes will feature a mix of brick, stone and render finishes.

The first homes are expected to be ready to move into from the autumn. It’s anticipated that the development will be complete by summer 2027.

Edenstone sales director Richard Morris said: “Willow Grange will be a welcome addition to the Exeter housing market, offering a fantastic choice of new homes to cater for local need. We’ve been receiving enquiries from people keen to live here since our planning application was submitted. We’d encourage potential purchasers to register interest in the homes via our website to be kept updated on our launch plans.”

Across the new neighbourhood, one in 10 parking spaces will have rapid EV charging points.

In support of biodiversity, hedges on the boundaries of the site will be retained and a community orchard will be planted. There will also be a village green and children’s play area. Homes for nature will be provided in the form of 20 bat boxes and 20 bird boxes.

Set on elevated ground, just three kilometres from Exeter city centre, Willow Grange will offer residents potential for stunning panoramic views of the Exe Estuary and Dartmoor. The new neighbourhood will be an inclusive and vibrant community, blending modern living with access to green spaces and good local amenities.

For more information about Edenstone or to register interest in the private sale homes visit the website.