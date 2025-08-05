Edenstone and the Lighthouse Charity shine a light on welfare and wellbeing

Lee Anderson from The Lighthouse Charity with Woody the dog pictured at Edenstone’s development in Sampford Peverell

EDENSTONE Group has appointed a mental health champion and hosted talks by the Lighthouse Charity across its developments in support of welfare and wellbeing.

Health and safety manager Sean Brill’s remit has been extended to include the role of mental health champion for the Magor-based business.

Sean explained: “The welfare of everyone who works for and with Edenstone is extremely important to us. Whenever I visit one of our developments as part of the introductions, I always ask how everyone is and make it clear that I can be approached at any time to talk or just listen. We’ve recently partnered with the Lighthouse Charity who’s Make It Visible On Site initiative is promoting a more proactive, preventative approach to wellbeing across construction. They’ve visited our developments and given a real insight to our staff and contractors about emotional wellness, physical wellbeing and financial wellbeing. Their sessions were well received by all who attended.”

Make it Visible sessions have been held at various Edenstone developments including in Hereford and Clehonger in Herefordshire; Coleford in Gloucestershire; Bleadon in Somerset; and Sampford Peverell in Devon. Further links with the charity are being explored.

1. Edenstone has partnered with The Lighthouse Charity as part of a drive to support mental health and wellbeing. From left: Keiran Maw with Lee Anderson and Dale Stillwell, both from the Lighthouse Charity, Sean Brill, Gary Denning and Darren King

Sarah Bolton, CEO of the Lighthouse Charity, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Edenstone for hosting our team and ensuring our message of support reaches their site operatives who may otherwise not know how or where to reach out for support. Through building a positive culture that encourages open conversations, people feel supported and able to reach out for help when they need it without fear of stigma.”

As part of Edenstone’s commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of its workforce, people working in various departments have received mental health awareness training including build director Mike Huddleston, technical director Richard Vine, operations director Chris Edge and marketing manager Clare Price.

For more information about the Lighthouse Charity and the Make it initiative see www.lighthousecharity.org.

For details about where Edenstone is building see https://edenstonehomes.com.