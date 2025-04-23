Edenstone lays the foundations for growth in Exeter with new appointment

A CGI of the new homes coming soon to Willow Grange, Exeter

Edenstone Homes is laying the groundwork for its latest community in Exeter, with the appointment of a dedicated new senior sales advisor.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Construction of a show home and sales office at Willow Grange is well underway, with the development due to launch this summer.

In anticipation, the homebuilder has welcomed Darren Kellaway to the team. With over a decade of professional experience and a new build homeowner himself, he’s well-placed to guide buyers on their homebuying journey in his new role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren has worked in new homes sales since 2011, covering Devon, Somerset and Cornwall as a sales manager.

Darren Kellaway has joined Edenstone as a senior sales advisor

“I felt it was time to redress my work/life balance and joining Edenstone has provided the perfect opportunity to do that as they expand into new areas,” Darren explained.

“I have a lot of experience of supporting people moving for a variety of reasons and can adapt to the different scenarios. It’s important to listen to people’s needs.”

Darren’s previously worked for a family-run SME housebuilder, similar to Edenstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is well underway on-site at Willow Grange, with foundations now poured for both the sales office and the show home, marking a key milestone in the development’s progress.

Under a joint venture, Edenstone and LiveWest, the largest housing association in the South West, will build 61 private sale properties and 32 affordable homes across circa 10 acres of a 32-acre site off Spruce Close, Beacon Heath.

“Willow Grange will be relatively small with just 93 homes, whereas some other developments in the Exeter area are enormous with several thousand homes being built,” Darren added.

He’s excited to see the new neighbourhood take shape.

“Edenstone don’t just build homes, they create communities where people want to live, amid green and open spaces. As you approach the development there’s a real sense of openness, with a future country park at the top of the site,” he explained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Willow Grange will offer city living with a more rural, country feel with a mix of homes with two to four bedrooms. It will cater to different parts of the market from first time buyers, to downsizers and families who want more space.”

Darren combines years of professional experience with a personal insight to support buyers.

“It’s important to understand customers – what are their drivers for moving and what are their family dynamics. As someone who’s both sold and bought new-build homes my experience can help them. I bought a new build home myself so I’ve seen both sides,” he said.

To find out more about Edenstone’s new homes in Exeter and to register interest in the properties see edenstonehomes.com/developments/exeter.