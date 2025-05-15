Edenstone partners with local agent in Ross-on-Wye

With high demand for new homes in Ross-on-Wye and the final countdown underway at St Mary’s Garden Village, Edenstone has enlisted the help of a local agent.

The Property Hub is working with Edenstone to market the last few homes at the popular development.

Launched almost six years ago, St Mary’s Garden Village is now a thriving community where people love living.

There’s an abundance of open space across the 23-hectare site for residents to enjoy including allotments, a kick about area, formal garden and play area, plus walking and fitness trails with equipment. A viewing platform overlooking the pond has been created with a direct view to St Mary’s Church. A net-zero community hub includes a kitchen, utility, gym, three toilets, and open space for various groups to utilise.

A street scene of new homes at St Mary’s Garden Village, where the final homes are on sale

Nick Lake, sales and marketing manager at The Property Hub, said: “Demand for new build homes in Ross-on-Wye remains strong, particularly among buyers seeking energy-efficient, low-maintenance properties with modern layouts. With a national focus on housing delivery and local shortages of quality homes, developments like St Mary’s Garden Village offer a much-needed supply. It offers the best of both worlds: peaceful, well-designed living within a vibrant community and easy access to nature.”

The historic market town’s excellent schools, independent shops, and strong transport links to Hereford, Gloucester, and the M50, combined with the development’s green spaces, walking routes, and modern amenities make it ideal for families, professionals, and retirees alike.

“The market is mixed. There’s strong local demand from people upsizing or downsizing within Ross-on-Wye and surrounding villages. A significant portion of buyers relocate from urban areas like Bristol, Birmingham, and the South East, drawn by the town’s natural beauty, lifestyle appeal, and relatively affordable prices compared to city centres,” Nick explained.

“Compared to older stock and smaller infill developments in the area, homes at St Mary’s Garden Village offer higher energy efficiency, better layouts, and a cohesive community design. Edenstone homes often include high-spec finishes as standard, and the mix of house types allows for a broader buyer profile.”

Nick believes that Edenstone’s partnership with Property Hub will help build trust with potential purchasers who value community knowledge

“We’re local experts who understand buyer motivations,” Nick added.

“We provide clear, accessible information, tailored support throughout the buying process, and give buyers confidence that they’re dealing with professionals who know both the homes and the area inside out. It can make the experience more rewarding.”

Current availability at St Mary’s Garden Village includes the final three-bedroom home and a choice of detached four-bedroom designs, priced from £344,995.

The show homes and sales centre at St Mary’s Garden Village are open Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5.30pm. For the latest availability and pricing see https://edenstonehomes.com/developments/st-marys-garden-village-ross-on-wye.