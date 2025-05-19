Edward Thomas Interiors completes £2m purchase of new premises

An interior design firm specialising in bespoke showhomes, sales centres and retirement living complexes has completed the purchase of a new, £2m premises in Redditch, Worcestershire.

Edward Thomas Interiors has relocated from the Kings Norton Business Centre in Birmingham to a 25,223 sq ft detached building at Woolaston Road. With two floors of office space, warehouse, yard and secure parking, the new premises has more than tripled the size of the firm’s workspace, and was an opportunity too good to miss.

“The Woolaston Road office and warehouse building was familiar as it was previously a competitor’s premises,” explains Edward Thomas Interiors’ director and co-founder, Steve Hird. “However, when they announced they were ceasing trading and the building would be going up for sale, we realised this presented the opportunity we’d been looking for.

“We’d always had ambitions to own our own building but with our existing lease due for renewal, we knew the timing was right and decided to take quick action. With the help of the agents, John Truslove and our legal team at Talbots Law, we were able to secure the sale within three months.

Steve Hird and Andy Richardson, directors and co-founders of Edward Thomas Interiors in their newly purchased building.

“Woolaston Road is over 3.5 times the size of our previous HQ so we’ll be able to bring all our divisions under one roof, from our client account team to designers and stylists, to warehousing and logistics. It also has dedicated meeting and breakout spaces, meaning we can host client briefings, design workshops and have room for social events too. It’s a significant investment that truly represents the next step in the evolution of our business,” adds Steve.

Ahead of relocating, Edward Thomas Interiors made modifications to the building including removing walls to create more open plan office space, installing new flooring, and redecorating. A bright and welcoming reception with sofa seating, wall mounted TV and planting has been created in the main entrance while the warehouse has been reconfigured to including 30 new storage crates to safely store stock furniture.

Andy Richardson, director and co-founder concludes: “To have completed this purchase and secured somewhere for our business to continue growing is a huge achievement. Our design schedule is currently booking well into the summer, so we’re already looking to recruit new designers and an operations role, and now have plenty of space to welcome them! We’re also due to celebrate our tenth birthday this autumn, so it’s going to be an exciting year.”

The award-winning team at Edward Thomas Interiors comprises over 40 professionals who work nationwide on behalf of the UK’s best-known housebuilders.