Egis acquire Derby-based Overhead Line Engineering LTD to strengthen transport design capabilities

Egis, a leading global consulting, engineering and mobility services firm, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Overhead Line Engineering Limited (OLE), a UK-based railway electrification design and engineering consultancy. This acquisition will allow Egis to expand its transport design capabilities in the UK and globally while supporting the industry’s drive towards decarbonisation.

With a wealth of experience in railway electrification, OLE is a recognised leader in its field. Its team of highly skilled engineers has successfully delivered complex infrastructure projects across the UK, applying a practical and efficient approach to keep costs down while ensuring best-in-class solutions. In an industry where specialist expertise is scarce, OLE’s deep technical knowledge and hands-on experience make it a valuable addition to Egis. The two companies have previously collaborated on major projects such as Midland Metro and the Great Eastern Main Line OLE Renewals, demonstrating a strong alignment in technical capability and approach.

By joining Egis, OLE will benefit from new opportunities for growth, an expanded client offering and access to international markets. The partnership will enhance the breadth and scale of services available to clients, enabling them to deliver large-scale electrification projects more effectively while driving forward sustainable and low-carbon rail solutions.

Tim Galvani, Managing Director of Transport, Egis in the UK, said: “The acquisition of OLE is a significant step in our strategy to expand our transport design and engineering capabilities. Electrification plays a crucial role in the decarbonisation of the railway industry and by bringing OLE’s expertise into Egis, we strengthen our ability to deliver innovative and efficient electrification solutions. OLE has an outstanding reputation for technical excellence and practical delivery, and we are delighted to welcome their talented team to Egis.”

Keith Orgill, Director of OLE, added: “Joining Egis is an exciting opportunity for OLE. We have built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions, and this partnership allows us to scale our expertise to larger and more complex projects. Our clients will benefit from a broader range of services, and our team will have access to new opportunities for career growth, collaboration, and global projects. We look forward to working with Egis to shape the future of railway electrification."