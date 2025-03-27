Egis appoints Alaettin Carikci as Head of DEI for Europe and Africa
Alaettin brings over 16 years of global experience working in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), social impact and civil society. His expertise spans multiple disciplines, including corporate business, academia, the public sector and philanthropy.
His track record of designing and delivering inclusion strategies, characterised by measurable impact, will be important in furthering the business’s DEI and social impact vision. Prior to joining Egis, Alaettin worked as UK Head of DEI at Vodafone, helping to develop an inclusive workforce across 10 business lines comprising over 12,000 employees.
At Egis, he will work closely with the firm’s human resources, communications, ESG and senior leadership teams across UK, Ireland, Europe and Africa to develop Egis’ DEI strategy and deliver on future ambitions.
Alaettin said: “Attracting and retaining the best talent, regardless of background, is vital to fostering a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and making a positive impact in the many communities we serve. I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge of boosting opportunities for underrepresented groups.”
Claire Davies, Managing Director at Egis in the UK, said: “The expertise and experience Alaettin brings will play a major part in the development of Egis, in both the UK and across Europe.
The business is committed to attracting and retaining a broad talent pool contributing to a variety of perspectives and ideas, and Alaettin’s support will no doubt prove invaluable in achieving our long-term ambitions.”