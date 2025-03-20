Egis UK welcomes three director appointments as it bolsters water, energy and sustainable cities capability

Joanne Moran has been appointed as Strategic and Growth Director for Europe

Egis UK has welcomed the appointment of three new directors across its water, energy and nuclear sectors as it bolsters its capabilities in an area of increasing strategic importance.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Timmins joins as UK Director of Water, Joanne Moran has been appointed as Strategic and Growth Director for Europe, while Yasir Mustafa joins the business as Senior Director for Programme, Project and Commercial Management for the UK, Ireland and Europe.

Michael brings 25 years of experience in the water sector, including expertise in flood risk, water resources and environmental management. He has considerable experience in developing strategies for the delivery, growth and management of the day-to-day operations of a multi-disciplinary team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne brings more than 25 years of experience in the professional consultancy sector, with a strong background in developing growth strategies, securing major opportunities and delivering innovative solutions across renewable energy, water & environment, ports, power and transportation.

Yasir Mustafa joins the business as Senior Director for Programme, Project and Commercial Management for the UK, Ireland and Europe

Meanwhile, Yasir brings over 30 years of experience in managing complex projects and programmes, specialising in commercial strategy and planning. His expertise is particularly strong in the water, energy and nuclear sectors.

Francois-Xavier Basselot, Managing Director, Energy & Sustainable Cities, Europe and Africa, at Egis Group, said: “These strategic appointments highlight our commitment to expanding in the UK, focusing on critical areas like energy, water management and climate resilience.

“Michael, Joanne and Yasir’s leadership will be instrumental as we leverage Egis’ extensive experience, particularly from our teams in France and Ireland, to support the UK water, environment, nuclear and energy sectors’ ambitions and deliver sustainable, innovative solutions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Timmins added: “Egis delivers some incredible water projects and I look forward to collaborating with colleagues and partners to bring this experience to the UK, helping the water sector adapt to a changing climate by delivering sustainable solutions and an improved water environment.”

Michael Timmins joins as UK Director of Water

Joanne added: “I am thrilled to step into this role with Egis and to create a bold and impactful growth strategy in these key areas. I am looking forward to collaborating with such a talented and experienced team to shape and be part of an exciting future for our European business.”

Yasir added: “At Egis, we’re focused on delivering real, lasting impact in the water, energy and cities sectors through collaboration and innovation. I’m passionate about working closely with our clients to tackle today’s biggest environmental and energy challenges, ensuring solutions that are both effective and sustainable.”

To find out more about Egis in the UK, visit: https://www.egis-group.com/locations/europe-central-asia/united-kingdom