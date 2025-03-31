Electrolux Professional makes key appointment to laundry sales team

Ross will be responsible for promoting the manufacturer’s entire commercial laundry range.

As part of its ongoing efforts to maintain its presence in the commercial laundry sector, Electrolux Professional has appointed Ross Kaberry as Business Development Manager.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ross brings more than a decade of industry experience with him and will be tasked with using his national sales accounts background to promote the manufacturer’s equipment to sectors including care, hospitality and facilities management.

On his appointment, Ross said: “I’m delighted to be joining such a reputable industry leader in Electrolux Professional. In a constantly evolving market, I’m looking forward to helping solve customers’ unique challenges around sourcing the right equipment for their needs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross will be responsible for promoting the manufacturer’s entire commercial laundry range, which includes washers, dryers, drying cabinets, ironers, accessories and its Essentia customer care package. The latter opens the door to a reliable service network in the event of any unforeseen circumstances, minimising the consequences of potential downtime.

He will also help to develop strategic partnerships and explore new market opportunities to facilitate growth, including the care, hospitality and facilities management sectors.

One particular area of focus will be replicating the success Electrolux Professional has in other markets with PPE decontamination solutions for Fire Services. Ross will be heading to Ljungby for training on the specialist equipment and processes to see first hand how they can be used within the UK.

Ross discussed how the company’s Center of Excellence will be vital in building relationships with potential customers: “I’ve already spent a fair bit of time in our Center of Excellence in Luton and am excited to showcase its fully operational commercial laundry set-up with prospective customers. Introducing them to the equipment in-person will prove invaluable to helping us find the right solution for every business.”

Discover more about Electrolux Professional’s Laundry range.