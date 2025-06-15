ELR Homecare wins award for Best Homecare Provider of the Year 2025

Congratulations ELR Homecare! Winner of a 365 business award

The votes are in, the judges have deliberated, and it's official: ELR Homecare has won the prestigious 365 Business Award for Best Homecare Provider 2025 for the West Midlands region.

This recognition comes after an independent panel of industry judges at 365 Awards awarded ELR Homecare an outstanding score of over 95%, applauding their exceptional commitment to quality care, their dedicated team, and the compassionate service they deliver to individuals across the region.

It is heart-warming to hear about the positive impact ELR have on so many lives with one client, Sadie Jones, sharing her positive experience with us: "ELR homecare look after my mom and have done for the last 4.5 years. They are amazing, nothing is too big or too small for them to help with. Emma is always on the other end of the phone day or night if we have a problem and she always solves it to the best of her ability. I know my mom is cared for and looked after which is exactly what I wanted for her."

365 Awards recognise the extraordinary and those who go above and beyond. Another client of ELR Homecare, Gavin Cooper, told us about his personal experience: "ELR have cared for my mom , who has dementia. For the last 6 months. Mom is very independent and needed support to ensure she is safe and taking her medication. The ELR carers have shown patience and genuine care for her situation, which has allowed her to continue to live in her own house. They also have a couple of very special individuals who have built a lovely relationship with her. I am voting for ELR, as they have supported the whole family through a difficult period by being there everyday and always being prepared to listen."

Emma Roberts Ensures Heartfelt Care

Founded in 2015 by Emma Roberts, who serves as both Managing Director and Registered Manager, ELR Homecare has grown from a one-woman venture into a thriving company employing over 90 dedicated staff. Yet, despite the growth, they’ve never lost sight of what matters most—providing truly personal, heartfelt care that enables people to live independently and with dignity in their own homes.

“We always try our very best for our service users and go above and beyond for them,” said Emma Roberts. “We recently had a service user discharged from hospital without any clean nightwear, flannels or even a washing bowl. With no family to help, ELR Homecare stepped in and provided everything they needed so they could come home with peace of mind. That’s the kind of care we believe in—it’s not just about tasks, it’s about people.”

This award is not just about a trophy and a certificate (though they can be proudly displayed!) - it’s a recognition of a culture built on kindness, respect, and dedication. ELR Homecare will also receive well-deserved publicity from 365 Awards, who will share their success story with the wider business community, industry magazines, plus local and national newspapers across the country.

A Team That Shines

The love for ELR Homecare doesn’t stop with their clients—it extends deep within their team as well. Joanne Barnes, a member of the ELR family, told us: “Emma is an amazing manager. She started this business on her own and has built it into something truly special. We’re part of an amazing team, and that’s all down to her. She’s the backbone of the company, incredibly kind and caring. We all see her as a friend, not just an employer. She really deserves this recognition.” That sentiment echoes across ELR’s glowing reviews:

“Truly superb, professional and polite service.”

“Excellent! They truly care and nothing is too much trouble.”

“Very professional and caring attitude, always on time, very pleasant carers and very organised. Would highly recommend.”

Their clients, family and staff agree, complimenting their unrivalled passion, service and true embodiment of care. 365 Awards received an overwhelming number of amazing comments about ELR home care - here are just a few highlights:

"I would like to nominate ELR homecare for the excellent care and compassion they show to their clients. I have met many of the staff whilst I worked as a district nurse and the care they provide is of a very high standard,they are all professional, friendly and go the extra mile. I was so impressed that I now use them for my own mum and they are amazing, would not use another company. I therefore feel they deserve this reward for all the hard work and recognition." Clare Glazzard

"Very happy employee. We believe the heart of the business are the staff and service users and we all get on like a big family" Jason Maddocks

"I've researched this company and I'm thrilled to be interviewing with them tomorrow, from what I've read the clients are very happy with the care they receive and this can only come from a supportive and knowledgeable management team" Natasha Winter

"Emma started this company back in 2015 and it has grown so much over the last 10 years. It is an absolutely amazing company and I am so proud. The company really does deserve this award." Janet Roberts

"They strive to go above and beyond any other care company and go the extra mile to make sure each and every one of there patients are well looked after and more. My auntie has never been more happy with the multiple companies she has used, these are by far the best. " Reece Plant

More Than Just A Homecare Provider

Michelle Greaves of FC Darlaston was happy to share that ELR have supported their club with sponsorship this season which has helped their youth football teams and adults team as well as supporting the local community.

Looking ahead, as they celebrate this well-deserved win, ELR Homecare is already looking to the future.

“We have plans to grow the company further,” says Emma, “but never so big that we lose the personal touch. That’s what makes us different—our care feels like family, and we’ll always protect that.”

Congratulations to ELR Homecare - your passion, heart, and excellence truly define what outstanding homecare looks like.