Employment lawyer dubbed Grimsby’s “fourth emergency service” retires

Jane Eatock (centre) with Adam Ottley and Katie Davies

Jane Eatock, employment law partner and assistant coroner, leaves Wilkin Chapman after 35 years in the legal profession

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An employment law partner at the largest law firm in Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire, Wilkin Chapman, is retiring after almost four decades of serving the business community across the region.

Having worked in employment law since 1991 supporting a wide range of public and private sector employers both regionally and nationally, Jane Eatock has been a well-respected pillar of the regional business and charitable community. She joined Grimsby practice Grange Wintringham in 2001, which merged with Wilkin Chapman in 2010 and Jane has in recent years led the firm’s Grimsby office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Eatock, outgoing employment law partner at Wilkin Chapman and head of the firm’s Grimsby office, said: “It’s been a true privilege to work with a wide range of businesses and organisations across our region, supporting them with the complexities of employment law and contributing to their growth and success. Leading the fantastic team of lawyers and support staff at our Grimsby office has been a particularly satisfying time in my career, and I’m very proud of the opportunities we offer to young people across the town to build exciting careers with us.

“I’ve also seen firsthand the difference that the firm is making at a grassroots level in the local community; from supporting our local homeless shelter, food banks, women’s refuge, and beyond we enjoy giving back to the local community and connecting our clients and contacts with key charitable projects for the benefit of our town. Grimsby has been an inspiring place to work, and the indomitable spirit of its people creates a vibrant community in which Wilkin Chapman is proud to pay a part.”

When Jane retires on Monday 31 March 2025, she will hand over her role as head of the Grimsby office to new joint heads, Partner and Head of Education Sector, Katie Davies and Corporate & Commercial Partner, Adam Ottley.

Both Katie and Adam have worked within the Grimsby area throughout their respective careers and are therefore well known within the Grimsby business community, acting for a large array of local clients. Between them, they have over thirty years of working at Wilkin Chapman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie Davies, Partner and Head of Education Sector at Wilkin Chapman, said: “I’ve worked with Jane in the employment team for over 20 years and whilst I’m sad to see her leave the firm I can’t think of anyone more deserving of a restful and relaxing retirement. I know I won’t be alone when I say that she will be dearly missed by colleagues and clients alike.”

“Adam and I will seek to honour Jane’s legacy of levelling up our local communities through dedicated outreach and giving back to the region in tangible ways that make a real difference. Both geographically and in terms of expertise, I really do think Wilkin Chapman is uniquely placed to serve Grimsby and our surrounding communities.”

“We also want to ensure we continue the great work Jane has done in leading the incredible team of lawyers and support staff at our Grimsby office. People are the heartbeat of our firm, and we will ensure that we continue to support our employees as they develop their careers at Wilkin Chapman.”

Adam Ottley, Corporate & Commercial Partner at Wilkin Chapman, said: “As someone who has built their career in and has strong family ties to Grimsby and the locality, I’m very proud to be jointly taking on the mantle of head of Wilkin Chapman’s, Grimsby office from Jane with my colleague Katie. Jane has done a fantastic job leading the office and we hope to build on that in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are taking on this role at an exciting time for the area, with the continued development of the renewable energy sector, investment in exciting projects such as the £13 million Horizon Youth Zone, redevelopment of the Town centre and many more plans underway to continue to drive improvements. We as a firm want to be at the heart of that by both supporting businesses and sectors such as the education, renewables and food sectors from a legal point of view but also doing what we can in a wider sense to drive economic growth for Grimsby through initiatives such as our Greater Grimsby Series.”

Looking to the future, Jane said: “The lovely tributes and messages from local businesses I’ve worked with over the years have been genuinely humbling - one business said that they thought of me as the region’s fourth emergency service for employers, which was especially kind. But I won’t be leaving Grimsby behind - far from it!

“I am continuing with my work as assistant coroner for Greater Lincolnshire, where I lead inquests into unnatural deaths and help families through difficult times, but as for the future? Who knows. I’m not closing my door to any exciting opportunities.

“I will say, the coming months and years are set to be an intriguing time to be working in employment law - especially with the government’s pro-employee agenda. While it’s intended to reinforce employee rights, it will likely have widespread consequences for businesses across the region. However, I know the team at Wilkin Chapman will meet the challenge head-on and continue providing essential support for the region’s hardworking employers.”