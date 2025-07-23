Energetic employees? People who worry about doing wrong? Expert reveals how to pair the right people together

Two employees talking at work

Are your employees struggling to work together? Workplace clashes can be all too common, and business managers need to be able to navigate this in order to maintain a positive work environment.

This is increasingly important, especially given that more than four out of five employees (83.4%) said that they value a positive workplace, and nearly a third of employees from the same survey cited that they have quit a job because of a toxic or negative workplace.

Managers can utilize personality assessment tools, like the DISC methodology, to better understand their employees and identify who should and shouldn’t be working together.

The experts at Online DISC Profile have analyzed each personality type and worked out which type can be best paired with another.

Do you have employees who are quite direct?

Those with ‘dominance’ traits will naturally be more direct and quite competitive. Perhaps you have a member of the team who takes control in meetings, but would also rather let someone else take care of the details? These employees are likely to be D-type personalities.

Adam Stamm, co-owner of Online DISC Profile, says: “An easy pairing here would be to find someone who loves the small details and is methodical in their work. These will likely be ‘conscientious’ types (C-types) and pair well with D-types. One can lead, and the other can work on the details.”

If you’ve got employees who are very harmonious in their personality, they will also complement D-types. These are ‘steadiness’ types (S-types) and can bring their supportive nature to the other, who might get easily irritated.

Is there someone on your team who goes to every social event?

People who are really sociable and generally very talkative will lean towards ‘ influence’ personalities. I-types are also normally very positive people and are quick to trust others.

But they are also very energetic. Perhaps you have a project that is feeling a little chaotic and in need of grounding? To offer a side of harmony to an I-type, it is great to pair them with S-types, someone who will be patient and give them grounding as a part of their personality.

Do some employees really fear making mistakes?

If you have people who love to pay attention to the small details, but worry about getting things wrong, these are likely to be ‘conscientious’ types. They will have a strong determination to stick with a problem until it’s solved.

C-types will need someone with them who can ease their worries, and the ‘steadiness’ types are great for this, as they are seen as the counselor in most groups. S-types will be very supportive of a C-type's worries and will listen patiently to any concerns.

While these are some ideal work pairings that managers can implement, these are to serve as a guide, because the ultimate key to unlocking the power between personality types and the workplace is self-awareness.

Adam says: “If both managers and employees can recognize that each person will have a different way of working, it should result in harmonious workplaces.”

Head to Online DISC Profile’s blog for more information on how managers can use DISC in workplace pairings, with additional insights on all 12 DISC types and specific workplace scenarios.