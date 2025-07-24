England lags behind rest of UK for women-led business growth

Women in England are lagging behind the rest of the UK for entrepreneurship growth

Figures from the government's Small Business Survey have revealed the percentage of women led businesses within the UK and some countries are surging ahead of others when it comes to female representation in business leadership.

Geraldo’s compared data from the 2019 and 2023 surveys (the most recent data available) to see which countries in the UK had the highest percentage of women-led businesses.

This includes firms with employees and without, as well as how things may have changed since the pandemic, and found that Scotland was leading the charge.

In businesses with no employees, both Scotland and Northern Ireland saw an increase of 10%between 2019 and 2023, with Northern Ireland moving from 17% to 27% and Scotland edging ahead moving from 19% to 29% overall.

Wales saw a moderate increase having had the highest total in 2019. It placed 3rd with 24% while England remained static with just under the national average, with 17% of all businesses with no employees being women led.

Solo female-led businesses in the UK by country

Year England Scotland Wales Northern Ireland UK 2023 17% 29% 24% 27% 18% 2019 17% 19% 21% 17% 17%

In businesses with employees, the figures were slightly lower than in those without, with Scotland once again leading, reporting 20% of those businesses as women led, which is a 6% increase from 2019.

Wales saw a 2% increase from 14% to 16%, while England remained static again with 15% in both years. Northern Ireland this time came last with a static 12%.

Female-led business with employees

Year England Scotland Wales Northern Ireland UK 2023 15% 20% 16% 12% 15% 2019 15% 14% 14% 12% 15%

Toni Dawson, of Scotland-based company Geraldo’s, shared her experience as a business owner and gave some advice to budding women in business: “It’s great to see an increase in women leading in businesses across the UK, but the figures show that we still have a way to go before we see representation that reflects roughly 51% of the population.

“As a woman, being in business is a lonely affair.

“So many women are juggling family commitments with running a business and it’s really important to seek out a strong support network, particularly in the early days of establishing a business but also to ‘go-to’ in times of need.

“Try joining up with your regional ‘Women in Business’ network where women meet monthly and have the opportunity to discuss various topics around running a business.

“I also recommend joining your local ‘Chamber’ in order to meet other people in business and use it as a way to meet potential customers. They too have a huge support base in place.

“Also make contact with the business development section of your local authority. Find out what support they can give and maintain contact with them. These people have an annual budget to help support and grow businesses in their local area but very few people actually know about them.

“Lastly, when you feel like throwing in the towel, don’t! Believe in yourself and know that tomorrow is another day and it will definitely be a better one.”