Entrepreneur goes from pulling her hair out to creating a successful sustainable hair care brand

Portsmouth-based entrepreneur, Rosie Myers, is looking to shake up the hair care industry after securing a total of £25,000 through the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme and its partner, GC Business Finance (GCBF).

After the trauma of losing her father when she was nine, Rosie was diagnosed with trichotillomania, an obsessive-compulsive disorder that caused her to pull her hair out. After undergoing cognitive behavioural therapy in 2017, Rosie became free from hair pulling. Once her hair started growing back, she noticed that the products she was using included chemicals and plastic packaging, proving damaging to both hair health and the planet.

To overcome this, Rosie initially worked with a manufacturer to create hair products based on her ethical vision. After two years, she realised that she could address the gap in the market for high-quality ethical products, and from this, nope. was born.

nope. specialises in ethical shampoo and conditioner bars. Its products last three times longer than regular 250ml bottles and are vegan, plastic-free, not tested on animals, palm oil free, colour safe, and hard water safe.

Rosie Myers

The business achieved strong initial growth but to invest more in marketing, Rosie secured the Start Up Loan from GCBF. Since receiving the funding, the business has grown by 500%, with turnover recently reaching £500k.

Its products are now sold in over 60 independent stores, as well as online with retailers like Superdrug and Debenhams, with more retailers to follow. Rosie remains committed to reducing water and plastic usage in the hair care industry and has saved thousands of plastic bottles from being produced.

Looking to the future, Rosie expects nope. to become the fastest-growing shampoo bar brand and the number one brand in the UK and Europe. Rosie is also looking to diversify nope.’s product offering to expand into skincare, along with growing the team.

Rosie Myers, Founder of nope., said: “The love nope. has received has been incredible. Our business is helping people to feel confident about their hair while combating sustainability issues. As we continue to expand, I hope to make shampoo and conditioner bars the new normal, reducing the use of plastic and water in the hair care industry.

“I’ve gone from literally tearing my hair out to dedicating my life to improving the haircare industry. With the support of GC Business Finance and Start Up Loans, I have turned my passion for sustainable hair care into a full-time business that is getting recognition within the industry. Anna, the underwriter for my loan, was brilliant and made accessing funding simple. I’m looking forward to seeing where the next few years will take nope.”

Alex Mearns, Head of Startup Lending at GC Business Finance, said: “The journey Rosie has been on is inspiring and it is amazing to see the success she has achieved in just five years. She has turned a passion and hobby of hers into a thriving business, with her products available across the UK in big-name stores.

“The hair care market is continuing to experience growth and Rosie has already made her mark, creating a sustainable, ethical business that is loved in the industry. I'm proud of GCBF’s part in this journey and we all look forward to seeing what is next for nope.”

Richard Bearman, Managing Director Small Business Lending at the British Business Bank, said: The growth nope. has achieved already has been incredible to watch, with Rosie’s products now available in over 60 UK stores and expanding into Europe. nope. is a great example of the sustainable businesses that we support through the Start Up Loans programme. Rosie has a strong entrepreneurial talent and determination, so I look forward to seeing what is next for her as she continues to expand in the UK and beyond.”