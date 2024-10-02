Entrepreneur sharing her story of starting coaching business after pandemic

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jacqueline Kent started her coaching business after the pandemic, with the intention of stepping into empowering others as a coach, author and speaker. Thrilled to be attending as both Finalist & Keynote Speaker she is honoured to share her life-changing story of stepping into this work and how it came about, during the Woman Who Achieves Solopreneur awards in Solihull on Thursday 3rd October.

This prestigious, annual awards ceremony recognises and celebrates the achievements of women in business throughout the UK.

Congratulations, you're a Finalist! When the email landed, she couldn't believe her eyes.

Jacqueline Kent Coaching as a business has evolved since 2021 - publishing a self-help book based on her experiences, going on an exciting journey to recognise how she could help others, something she's always found easy to do.

Jacqueline is pictured here with the Award she won earlier in the year – for being herself

By overcoming many exceptional personal challenges in her life, experiences she loves to share, she offers insight and wisdom not attainable through traditional learning and training.

Her aim? To inspire and empower women in their prime of life, to embrace the simplicity of being themselves.

During 2022 she found herself feeling called to train as a Quantum Human Design™ specialist - and since beginning that journey her personal and professional journey has gone from strength to strength.

Because it's all about helping you recognise your potential - so you can be the best version of yourself.

Jacqueline says "Earlier this year, I spoke about winning an award for being myself" - when I was chosen as a successful finalist during the Woman Who Achieves awards in May. I was completely blown away.

"Winning a personal award gave me confidence to enter this competition. Becoming a finalist is incredibly meaningful. This work is transformative, and I'm passionate about reaching more people. Being chosen from so many applicants and competing against such incredible businesses is a huge accomplishment.

"To now feel like what I'm doing through my business is being recognised as a valuable contribution to the world is just amazing!

"I'm so happy to be part of the experience that I fully trust the right women will win on the day. I'm also incredibly thankful to Sandra Garlick MBE for the opportunity to gain such wonderful exposure, through Woman Who, where I have made some wonderful connections for my business in a welcoming, friendly and supportive environment.

"It has been an amazing couple of years in my business - and it can only get better from here.

Sandra Garlick was awarded her MBE in the New Year’s Honours List 2020 for her services to women in business.

Sandra helps women in business to power up their personal brand to get visible through her annual Awards, online Academy and SPEAKER Bootcamps. Sandra creates opportunities for women in business to find their story and share it on stage, in print and in other media. Sandra hosts the Woman Who Chat Podcast.